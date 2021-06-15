ROME CITY — Rome City is once again tiptoeing into an expectedly messy issue — regulating horse poop in town.
In a lengthy conversation Monday night — one that sounded eerily similar to one held three years ago that never resulted in a local ordinance — town officials are again asking their attorney to draft an ordinance regulating animal waste.
A new ordinance would potentially cover all types of animal waste that might hit city sidewalks and roads, but the primary concern now as in three years ago is with horses brought into town primarily by Amish families.
Attorney Bill Eberhard said he would draft an ordinance, recounting that such local rules have been wildly unpopular and battled in LaGrange County in the past.
“At the next meeting I’ll have a proposed resolution to the board,” Eberhard said.
Aside from the sight and smell of animal waste littering public streets, Rome City also raised the issue of water quality as the horse poop ultimately ends up washing into town storm drains that eventually empty at Sylvan Lake.
Beyond the lake, there’s also concern of waste leeching into the local water supply, which ends up back in residents’ homes.
“The other issue is your wells. We’re all on wells here, wherever that is going its going into the groundwater somewhere,” Town Manager Leigh Pranger said.
Town Board President Nick Heffner said he would want Rome City to have a generalized animal waste ordinance, citing concerns about possible discrimination issues being raised. If Rome City wants to move ahead with an ordinance, Heffner said he would also like the town to host a public hearing to take feedback from residents and visitors.
“I think if it’s too specific it turns into a discrimination lawsuit at some point, because you’re selecting a group of people,” Heffner said. “I would definitely want a public hearing and maybe make it animal waste (in general).”
That being said, much of the conversation at Monday’s meeting was specifically about Amish horses and the piles they drop that no one picks up.
Town officials specifically discussed whether an ordinance would mandate some sort of poop-catching device that can be attached behind a horse to collect its droppings.
“It is possible for them to prevent it,” town board member Cheryl Clifton said. “There is an attachment that goes with the horse.”
Board members discussed some different types of collection devices including troughs or pans or bags, but Eberhard said it would be best to just be generic and not mandate any specific type of device, just so long as it gets the job done.
Town Marshal Paul Hoffman also raised the question of enforcement, how and what police could do to cite violators of the ordinance, which its own separate complication.
“I’m going to write it just so you have to use an apparatus,” Eberhard said. “I don’t care if it’s homemade, it just has to catch it.”
