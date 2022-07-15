LAGRANGE — Eden Carey wrapped up her 4H career on a high note Friday when she was named the winner of the Small Animal All Around Showmanship competition. Carey, Shipshewana, bested four other contestants to win the prestigious annual competition.
Carey earned her way into the competition by being named the winner of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Rabbit Club’s showmanship competition. She was pitted against the showmanship winners from the poultry club, the dog club, the cat club, and the goat club.
Carey, who just wrapped up high school, has competed in the small animal showmanship contest four previous times but never won. She said she wanted to win this trophy before graduating from 4-H.
“I’m having a really good day,” she said after winning the trophy. “This has been my goal. All my years in 4-H I’ve wanted to win this.”
Carey is the daughter of Mike and Tricia Carey.
Ironically, small animals are not her favorite projects at the annual fair. Carey’s favorite species to show is horse. She also likes to show cattle. However, she said loves being part of the rabbit club, and had a talent for rabbit showmanship. It requires she know almost everything there is to know about a rabbit, and Carey said she’s good at that kind of challenge.
Although she’s done with high school, Carey said she’s still undecided about what she’ll be doing in the future.
“I love barrel racing and horses, and would love to wind up working someplace inside the horse world,” she explained.
Also, competing for this year’s small animal showmanship title was former winner Emily Anders. Anders, the daughter of LeAnn and Jeff Anders, earned her way back into this year’s competition by being named the premiere showman for the goat club.
Olivia Yoder represented the cat club. She is the daughter of Nelson and Nicole Yoder of Shipshewana.
Wyatt Hanaway earned his way into the small animal showmanship contest by being named premier poultry showman. Hanaway is the son of Jason and Stacy Hanaway.
Morgan Green of LaGrange was this year’s small animal showmanship representative from the dog club. She is the daughter of Kyle and Gina Green.
Contestants have to enter the show ring one at a time and demonstrate to a judge they know about all the animals involved in the competition, showing a dog, cat, rabbit, poultry, and goat. When the contest pivots to the animal for which they earned their ticket into the competition, they assist the contest’s judge.
For their time and effort, each contestant was awarded a brand new computer embroidered laptop bag. Carey will be allowed to hold the small animal showmanship champions trophy for a year before returning it just in time for next year’s competition. Her name will be added to those already engraved on the trophy.
