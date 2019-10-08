KENDALLVILLE — It’s time to vote.
Election Day isn’t until Nov. 5, but voters who want to get their ballot in early can start casting today.
This only applies to residents of Kendallville, however, as no other area has any contested races. None of the other cities or towns in Noble County have contests, and there are no contests anywhere in LaGrange County, which isn’t even having a fall general election.
In Kendallville, only three of the seven races on the ballot are contested, but that includes a mayoral challenge and two city council seats.
Incumbent Republican Mayor Suzanne Handshoe is seeking her fifth term in office, but facing former downtown business owner and Democrat Tim Schlotter.
On the city council, incumbent Regan Ford is going for his fourth term as the city’s at-large candidate — he successfully defended four-way race on the GOP ticket in May — and will face Democrat Tony Mark.
In the 3rd District, which covers from Riley Street to east of Bixler Lake between Wayne and Iddings streets, incumbent Republican Amy Ballard is seeking her first full term with a challenge from Democrat Sachiko Janek.
Early voting gets underway today, with machines open and available at the Noble County Courthouse. Voting will be available outside the clerk’s office on the second floor of the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. The courthouse is closed Oct. 14 for Columbus Day and voting ends at noon on Nov. 4, the last day before Election Day.
Voting will also be available the two Saturdays before Election Day, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
Polling will be available at Bridgeway Church, 210 Brian’s Place, from 9 a.m. to noon on those Saturdays. Voting is available at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days, too.
If you’d like to learn more about the candidates ahead of voting, KPC Media Group and The News Sun will be hosting a candidates debate on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School.
All six candidates have agreed to debate and will field questions about current issues facing Kendallville.
Residents can submit questions ahead of the debate by emailing News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com. Attendees at the event will also have a chance to jot down questions on note cards that may be asked during the debate.
Admission to the debate is free.
