Riverside Cemetery hosting Memorial Day service
HOWE — Riverside Cemetery in Howe will once again host a Memorial Day service. That service is slated to begin at 9 a.m., Monday, May 31.
This year’s guest speaker will be Rev. David Evans of St. Marks Episcopal in Howe.
The LaGrange American Legion Post 215 Color Guard will be on hand.
