KENDALLVILLE — An employee at Aluminum Recovery Technologies suffered "extensive burns" Tuesday morning after a skid loader he was operating started on fire.
The man was transported by EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment for his injuries after the early-morning incident in the city's east-side industrial park.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said firefighters were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. to the plant, located at 2170 Production Road, in reference to a "traumatic event" call that was discovered on arrival to also involve an active fire.
McKinley said it appeared that a skid loader in the plant had caught on fire and burned the operator. The man suffered "extensive burns," McKinley said, and was transported to Fort Wayne.
The identity of the man is not being released at this time.
McKinley said the skid loader was in an awkward position inside the plant and had to be moved outside for firefighters to be able to successfully put out the fire. The fire was under control by 5:55 a.m.
"All of this is under investigation toward the details of what actually happened," McKinley said. "The plant management was on scene, and wedid communicate with the state's fire marshal's office."
McKinley said industrial fires, accidents and injuries in the city are relatively rare, making Tuesday's incident an unusual call for the department.
The most common call firefighters get to local industrial plants is typically a false alarm from internal fire suppression systems.
"These incidents are uncommon. That's why completing a fire training for these companies is important, providing fire safety prevention," he said. "The factory setting, they're just really good at what they do and employee safety is really a priority for a lot of people. We don't really have a lot of calls, which is great."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.