Several people booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Anthony W. Amaya, 51, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Amaya was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony W. Amaya Jr, 26, of the 700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault. Amaya Jr. was held without bond.
Destiny M. Amaya, 23, of the 3000 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Amaya was held on $2,500 bond.
Dillin M. Beauchamp, 18, of the 1800 block of West C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:09 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
Clinton L. Campbell, 29, of the 1800 block of Hawthorne Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 9:53 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Devin L. DePew, 27, of the 3000 block of North Schlabach Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 8:17 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Depew was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalton J. Gee, 23, of the 1100 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Gee was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesus B. Ibanez, 21, of the 2000 block of West U.S. 6, Ligonier, was booked at 6:09 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Kyle L. Ratliff, 25, of the 300 block of West Wind Trail, Avilla, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Ratliff was held on $2,500 bond.
Juan A. Resendiz-Rodriguez, 33, of the 900 block of South 11th Street, Goshen, was booked at 6:11 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Brandi M. Sowers, 33, of the 3400 block of Two Mile Road, Base City, Michigan, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Sowers was held without bond.
Jason A. Weber, 47, of the 2400 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Friday on a court order. No charging information provided. Weber was held without bond.
Shawn E. Gibbs, 49, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was booked at 5:12 p.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Kyle J. Gillespie, 29, of the 3500 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 7:58 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Michelle M. Musser, 51, of the 400 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Musser was held on $1,000 bond.
Lindsay A. Smalley, 33, of the 100 block of Harding Street was booked at 9:56 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Demarcus C. White, 33, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-bodily injury, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. White was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason P. Wylie 41, of the 600 block of East Palm Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Wylie was held on $2,500 bond.
Jane M. Armes, 59, of the 300 block of South Hickory Street, Albion, was booked at 9:39 a.m. Sunday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Cameron A. Beedle, 28, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony. Beedle was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicholas A. Steller, 34, of the 1200 block of Limberlost Trail, Rome City, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Stellar was held on $2,500 bond.
