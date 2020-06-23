LIGONIER — Advocating for their children’s education, parents made their way one by one from an overflow room inside the West Noble School Corporation’s administration offices to address the school board and school administration in an effort to try to save the district’s dual language program.
Dozens of parents were on hand at Monday night’s school board meeting to voice their support for the language program as it hangs in jeopardy.
The program, which was started three years ago, provides instruction in both English and Spanish from kindergarten through high school. The program started with a group of kindergartners three years ago. Those students will be fourth-graders this fall.
The program was set up to progress through each of the grades with the students offering them a 50/50 immersion into English and Spanish. The program is currently offered from kindergarten through fourth grade.
Superintendent Galen Mast addressed the parents before the board meeting to answer questions that have arisen over the past week.
Mast said the parents had been given mixed messages from staff and others in the community.
“There is not a person who feels the dual language program isn’t invaluable,” he said. “Principals are trying to do what is in the best interest for their buildings. It’s a great program. How do we maintain it with a high level of education?”
Staffing issues continue to plague the program. Mast has been meeting with staff members over the past few weeks to hammer out a path forward for the program.
Currently the program is in need of an English teacher at the second-grade level, a Spanish teacher at the third-grade level and both at the fourth grade level.
Mast said staffing is a yearly challenge.
Moving forward he said they have four options: First to do away with the program; second, do all they can to fill the positions; third, take those students enrolled in the program and see them through the program; or fourth, reinvent the program to make it sustainable.
Katrina Miller, a mother of a fourth-grader, said the program is an amazing opportunity for the community.
“Why would you not want your child to be bilingual?” she said. “I can’t give him at home what the teachers can do for him here. I can’t imagine the disappointment he will feel if the program is canceled.”
Those parents who spoke in support Monday night came from both Caucasian and Hispanic families. All parents agreed the program is extremely beneficial for their students. Other parents said they specifically enrolled their students at West Noble because of the program.
“We fell in love with the program when it was introduced,” Claudia Alvarez said.
Alvarez has three children in the program.
Jeremy Brown said he came to speak out in favor of the program for his youngest son.
“My youngest son is all about dual language. I am going to root for him like I root for my other two sons who are in sports,” he said.
The dual language program is only one of about 30 in the state. The next closest school district with a similar program is Goshen Community Schools.
Mast said the dual language program is relatively new around the state and staffing issues are something that all schools offering the program are facing.
“People come and go,” he said. “We are going to be back here next year, because people continue to change.”
Parent Maria Alvarado spoke to the board with the help of a translator. She said the program is beneficial for her children because of the experience with both languages.
“The future of these students will be the future of tomorrow,” she said.
After allowing parents to speak, board president Travis Stohlman thanked all of them for their input. He assured them no decision had been made on the program.
Mast again met with staff members on Tuesday looking for further options for the program.
In a texted returned to the paper Mast said the school corporation would be posting for three positions in an effort to hire teachers before classes begin this fall.
More discussion will be had on the program in the coming weeks after the July 4 holiday.
