LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Board has hired a new fire chief.
The board voted Monday night to name Jeremy Edwards, a long-time member of the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department, the department’s new chief.
Edwards replaces Dave Elick who resigned last month as fire chief after his employer made changes to Elick’s job.
Elick said those changes made it impossible for him to continue as chief.
Edwards was one of four people to apply for the position. LaGrange Town Board President Ray Hoover said the board had good interviews with all four candidates. Edwards will fill out the remaining 19 months left on Elick’s contract. At that point, the town will review his performance in the position.
A member of the LaGrange department for more than 15 years, Edwards currently serves as the department’s training officer and has served as its lieutenant for several years.
“I believe the department needed someone to step up,” he said of his reasons for applying for the open position.
Edwards said the job of fire chief requires a real commitment to the department, one he said he’s willing to make. Edwards works at a nearby plant that manufactures RVs.
LaGrange has a full roster of firefighters, 25 in total. Edwards said his first priority as chief will be to make sure the morale of his firefighters is good.
In other matters, the board learned that Keller Developments, a Fort Wayne firm, has purchased the former Nelson’s Chevrolet lot in the southern portion of town. Keller was looking at that property as a suitable location to build an apartment complex to house 30 senior apartments.
No one from Keller attended Monday night’s meeting. Representatives of Keller are currently in negotiations with the town representatives discussing a potential tax abate on the property.
Keller is making the unusual request to have its estimated annual tax bill rebated at 100% for 10 years.
According to Bill Eberhard Jr., the town’s attorney, most tax abatements diminish over the course of the agreement. But Eberhard also said that this apartment proposal is unique, and on a property that has long been delinquent on its taxes. He added that it makes sense to keep an open mind about the proposal.
Eberhard added that the economic benefits that such a project will bring to LaGrange is great – the apartments are within walking distance of Miller’s grocery store, the Dollar General, and McDonald’s.
In other matters, Mark Eagleson, the town manager, told the board members he has been talking with representatives of Noble County Disposal about revising LaGrange’s Town Cleanup Day.
Traditionally, the town would set up large bins and trailers at its street department property in April and allow residents to drop off trash and other materials to be disposed of.
But Eagleson said the Noble County company has presented the town with a proposal that would have residents place those large waste materials on the curb in front of their homes to be picked up by Noble County Disposal crews and properly disposed of.
Noble County Disposal has said it would send five trucks into LaGrange manned by crews of four people to clean up those materials.
Limits would be placed on what materials homeowners could set out for disposal.
For example, Eagleson said people could not set old computers, used tires, or old television sets outside for disposal. Those items must be taken to the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District facility on C.R. 300 for disposal. Eagleson said having Noble County Disposal handle the annual event is more cost-effective for the town and stops people from outside of LaGrange from using the program.
No date for the event has been picked for the clean-up day. LaGrange opted to not hold its clean-up day event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Finally, Cole Miller, co-owner of a local development company, ask for the town’s help in planning a new house development project he and his firm hope to build on LaGrange’s north side. Miller said his company would need help from the town building through the project.
Eberhard and Eagleson agreed to meet with Miller and continue the discussion.
