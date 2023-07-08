KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Community Fair gets underway today, offering grandstand entertainment, great food, livestock shows and showmanship contests, and the exhibits of 4-H members.
Pre-fair activities took place Friday, with check-in for static projects, alpacas and dairy. The 4-H fashion revue, the 10-year 4-H member recognition and the queen’s visit took place at 6 p.m. Fashion review, 10-year members and Queen took place at 6 p.m. Here is the schedule for the week:
Today, July 8
Grandstand: Harness Racing at 10 a.m.
Static Projects Check-in, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. Exhibit Hall projects; home improvement, general arts & crafts, fine arts, needle craft, model craft, construction and architectural replica, llama or alpaca craft, gift wrapping, collections, aerospace or model rocketry, pets poster, wood science, photography and creative writing results. Merchants Building: Do Your Own Thing and all mini 4-H projects.
Meat Goat, Pygmy Goat and Rabbit Check-in: 8 a.m. to noon.
Demonstrations,
Meat Goat Show: 1 p.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena
Sunday, July 9
Grandstand: Pony Pull, 1 p.m.
Horse Check-in: 8 a.m. to noon.
Alpaca Show, 8 a.m., Costume Pavilion
Rabbit show, noon, Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena
Dairy Show, 1 p.m., Beef and Dairy Arena.
Swine Gilt Check-in: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Gilt Show, 7 p.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena.
Monday, July 10
Grandstand: Farmer Olympics, 7 p.m. Tickets: $5 per person for all ages. Teams compete in farmer events. Donations to benefit restroom improvements.
Swine Barrow check-in: 8 a.m. to noon.
Sheep, Beef, Dairy Feeder Steer and Feeder Steer, Dairy Goat and Poultry Check-in: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Horse and Pony Halter and Showmanship, 9 a.m. Horse & Pony Arena.
Tuesday, July 11
Grandstand: The Jondo Trio, also known as JD3, in concert, 7 p.m. Band members are singer and guitarist Nate Mosely, drummer Paul Osborn and bass player Stu WaybeAdmission is a freewill donation for fans who like the swamp stomp, southern rocks, the Blues, fried food or Jesus.
Alpaca Obstacle Course: 9 a.m.
Poultry Ext. Show, 9 a.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena.
Horse & Pony Western and English Show; 9 a.m., Horse & Pony Arena.
Cat Show: 2 p.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena.
Sheep Show: 4 p.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena.
Wednesday, July 12
Grandstand: Truck Pull, 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 per person for adults; $5 per person for children age 2 to 12. Pit seats: $15 per person.
Barrow Show: 9 a.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena.
Draft Horse Show: 9 a.m., Horse & Pony Arena.
Dairy Steer-Feeder Steer Show: 10 a.m., Beef and Dairy Arena.
Pets show: 3 p.m., Log Building
Commercial Poultry Show: 5 p.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena.
Horse & Pony Speed Show: 5 p.m. Horse & Pony Arena.
Thursday, July 13
Grandstand: KOI Dirt Drag, 7 p.m. tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for children age 2-12; and Pit seats are $15.
Dairy Goat Show: 8 p.m., Sheep, Swine and Goat Arena.
Draft Horse Show: 9 a.m., Horse & Pony Arena.
Beef Show: 9 a.m., Beef and Dairy Arena.
Livestock Release 4 p.m.
Horse and Pony Speed Show, 5 p.m., Horse & Pony Arena.
Round Robin Showmanship: 7 p.m., Beef and Dairy Arena.
Friday, July 14
Grandstand: A-Bar Rodeo Productions presents “Bulls & Barrels,” 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children age 2-12; and $15 for pit seats.
Livestock Auction: 10 a.m., Merchants Building.
Saturday, July 15
Grandstand: 2023 Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children age 2-12; and $25 for pit seats.
