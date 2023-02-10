AUBURN — A free tax preparation service, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA for short, is in full swing in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties with the help of trained and certified volunteers from Catholic Charities-Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
VITA is an Internal Revenue Service program in partnership with local non-profit organizations such as Catholic Charities and United Way. Volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS. The program serves people of all ages who have income of less than $60,000, persons with disabilities and people who have limited English-speaking abilities.
On Monday, RSVP’s advisory council met at the Auburn office to hear bi-monthly reports. The office was buzzing with volunteers taking appointments for drop-offs over the phone, while other volunteers were gathering information from taxpayers in order to prepare their returns.
RSVP project coordinator Shirley Johnson told the council that the free tax preparation would likely serve even more people than last year. She said the goal in 2022 was to prepare 700 federal tax returns, but the actual total was 933, including state tax returns.
Flagstar also gave a grant of $10,000 to the program for marketing, to get the word out to taxpayers who are eligible for the service, Johnson said.
Twenty-six volunteers in the three counties are serving as appointment takers and return preparers in VITA this year. The program began Jan. 30 and will end April 11, so there is still time for taxpayers to sign up for the service. Here’s how it works:
Taxpayers must make an appointment to bring their financial documents into one of the drop-off sites. The numbers to call for an appointment are 260-385-6915 or 260 385-6598.
Appointment drop-off sites are the Catholic Charities office in Auburn for DeKalb County; the Kendallville Public Library for Noble County; and the Carnegie Public Library in Angola for Steuben County.
DeKalb County also has one walk-in, drop-off site with limited hours at the Eckhart Public Library in Auburn on Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
When they come to their drop-off appointment, taxpayers should bring these documents:
• Proof of identification (photo ID)
• Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents
• An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
• Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
• Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
• Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers
• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
• Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
• A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
• Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check
• To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms
• Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number
• Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
• Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable.
In other business, the advisory council learned that the 2023 Classic Car Quilt, “The Forgottens,” will feature vehicles of the 1960s and 1970s that are no longer manufactured or weren’t in production very long.
The quilt will be sold at auction on Labor Day weekend.
The 2022 quilt sold for $17,500, with quilts in 2020 and 2021 going for $25,000 each.
Catholic Charities’ second annual Christmas Program to supply gifts, books and handmade Christmas stockings to families in need served 90 families and 249 children.
The Milk Fund is officially started to accept donations to supply milk for the Community caring Food Pantry. Donations of personal items such as shampoos, toothpaste, toilet papers and other non-food items are needed because they aren’t available from food resources.
