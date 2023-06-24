KENDALLVILLE — Season tickets are on sale now for the 2023-24 Performing Arts Concert Series at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St. The deal offers four shows with professional entertainers for $75 per person.
In its third year, the CLC’s Performing Arts Concert Series offers a variety of professional entertainment in the beautifully restored historic auditorium.
CLC executive director Julia Tipton said the Performing Arts Committee, with about 20 members, is community-driven in putting this year’s series of concerts together. Craig Munk, a retired theater teacher and Gaslight Playhouse board member, leads the Performing Arts Committee.
Tipton said the former Community Concert Series board has merged with the Performing Arts Committee. The committee is trying to do different programs that will appeal to the community.
This year’s concert series includes:
Heartland Sings: The Sondheim Café. Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m.; single ticket is $20 per person. Heartland Sings, based in Fort Wayne, fosters an appreciation of vocal music through entertaining performances, educational programs and community outreach to all ages and abilities. In “The Sondheim Café,” people visit their local coffee shop to share their stories through the songs of Stephen Sondheim.
Sondheim reinvented the Broadway musical. He began his career by writing the lyrics for “West Side Story” (1957) and “Gypsy” (1959). He transitioned to writing both music and lyrics for the theater, with his best-known works including “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1962), “Company” (1970), “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), “Sunday in the Park with George” (1984), and “Into the Woods” (1987).
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Christmas Show: Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m.; single ticket is $20 per person. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic features the Calhoun Brass Quintet for the Christmas show. The quintet features two trumpets, a trombone, horn and tuba in a holiday-themed performance filled with easily recognized classic songs.
John Denver Tribute Band: Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.; single ticket is $30. Ted Vigil and his tribute to John Denver will delight audiences with the uncanny look and sound of the American guitarist, singer, composer, actor, humanitarian, and environmentalist. Vigil was discovered in a singing contest in 2006, when he sang “Rocky Mountain High” for the win.
Denver popularized acoustic folk music in the 1970s as part of the ongoing singer-songwriter movement of the mid-to-late 20th century with such songs as “Rocky Mountain High,” and “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Darrell Scott: Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m.; single ticket is $30 per person. Darrell Scott is a Grammy-nominated, Nashville songwriter with chart-topping songs in almost every genre. His words and melodies have been performed by country artists Brad Paisley, Sam Bush, The Chicks, Zac Brown and others. He recently toured with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band. In addition to performing, Scott also leads songwriting workshops to help people tell their own truths and stories.
Season tickets are $75 for the four performances and can be purchased by mail, on line at www.thecommunitylearningcenter.org, or in person at the CLC’s front desk. Checks may be made payable to the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., P.O. Box 98, Kendallville IN 46755.
The concert series is just one of the events offered at the CLC for the community and neighboring communities and for people of all ages. Other opportunities include special performances and concerts, group lessons on piano and guitar, musical theater workshop, and guest speakers.
Community residents may support the performing arts at the CLC by becoming a donor to the performing arts. Here are the categories:
Benefactor: donation of $500 or more. Includes four season tickets, name on all digital marketing and a personalized CLC Christmas ornament.
Enthusiast: donation of $200 to $499. Includes two season tickets and name on all digital marketing.
Patron: donation of $100 to $199. Includes one season ticket.
Tipton said a collaboration between the CLC and PBS Fort Wayne will bring a program of special interest to those interested in American history.
The CLC and PBS Fort Wayne will offer a documentary miniseries screening of “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein” on July 19. The Statue of Liberty will be the topic for the program and panel discussion from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rubenstein examines the history of America through some of its most iconic symbols, objects and places, on location and in conversation with historical thinkers, community members and other experts. Together, they dive deep into each symbol’s history and how its meaning has changed over time, using them as a gateway to understanding America’s past and present.
