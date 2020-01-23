ROME CITY — Indiana could be christened the Land of Orange Barrels because of its perpetual road construction in recent years. Jerry Bidwell, who lives on Northport Road near Rome City, has historical evidence that disruption from construction isn’t a new problem.
Bidwell has a collection of photographs taken in the 1930s by his uncle, A.D. Bidwell. Jerry said his uncle’s subjects were often reunions and the construction projects of the Civilian Conservation Corps. The CCC was a work relief program which gave jobs on environmental conservation projects to unmarried men between ages 17-28 during the Great Depression.
A.D. Bidwell sent a number of his photographs to his brother, Ezra, of Rome City, who was Jerry’s father. Ezra handed down the pictures to Jerry.
Two of the black-and-white photographs are a glimpse into Rome City history, when S.R. 9 was realigned and rebuilt with a new road bed in 1937. The Northport Road overpass — which the Indiana Department of Transportation may remove in the near future — dates to this time period.
“My uncle said that S.R. 9 originally went past the Northport Cemetery to Northport Road then jogged to the west where the road is now,” Jerry Bidwell said.
One photo is a view of S.R. 9 looking south from Northport Road toward Rome City. A.D. Bidwell’s vantage point was just east of the former Kneipp Springs Sanitarium, operated as a nunnery by the Sisters of the Precious Blood from 1901 to 1977. The property is now the Our Lady, Mother of Mercy Center owned by the Mother of Mercy Foundation.
A.D. Bidwell wrote to Ezra on the back of the photograph: “I was home in 1937 to take this picture. It took out the detour around the Catholic buildings, this construction.”
A.D. Bidwell also took interest in the equipment being used by the road workers. He snapped a picture of a road worker seated on a bulldozer, which was hitched to a pull-behind grader. The built-up tracks of the Grand Rapids & Indiana Railroad, in use then, are visible right behind the machinery. He wrote on the font of the photo: “Preparing the Road Bed on #9 north of Rome City 1937.”
Like many state routed in Indiana, S.R. 9 was an early trail uses by Native Americans and bison. It stretched 196 miles from the Indiana-Michigan border north of Howe to S.R. 46 near Columbus, Ind.
The road was known as S.R. 11 from 1917 to 1926, when road numbers were redone to reflect new road development. S.R. 9 got its new number on Oct. 1, 1926.
The road is nicknamed “Highway of Vice Presidents” because three of Indiana’s six vice presidents lived in cities along S.R.9: Thomas A. Hendricks of Shelbyville, vice president under Grover Cleveland; Thomas R. Marshall of Columbia City, vice president under Woodrow Wilson; and J. Danforth Quayle of Huntington, vice president under George H.W. Bush.
The other three vice presidents from Indiana are Schuyler Colfax of South Bend, vice president under Ulysses S. Grant, Charles W. Fairbanks of Indianapolis, vice president under Theodore Roosevelt; and Michael R. Pence of Columbus, vice president under Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.