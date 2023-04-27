ALBION — The Albion Town Council dipped its collective toe in the future, expressing at least tentative interest in a housing initiative as well as the potential for an electric vehicle charging station in the town.
The council took no formal action, but agreed to gather more information about both topics.
Heather Presley-Cowen, CEO of the Housing Resource Hub, and the Hub’s Ryan Chasey appeared via video conference during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled council meeting.
The Housing Resource Hub is a a 501(c)3 non-profit group that tries to bridge the gap between communities, local government and housing developers.
The group, through government programs such as READI Grants and residential TIF districts, helps bridge the gap to help make housing more affordable to the developer and to the communities which want to see more housing.
According to Chasey, the Hub recently got a project through for the town of Topeka.
The town had purchased 55 acres for development at a cost of approximately $1.25 million. Two years went back, and the town still couldn’t find a developer.
The Hub helped a deal get made.
“These deals aren’t going to happen on their own,” Chasey said.
The process involves first finding a site, which would be up to the town.
Once a site is found and at least a tentative agreement can be reached with the property owner, the town would sign an agreement with the Hub, which would provide its expertise to help find funding options to make the deal profitable for developers.
A big plus to using the Hub is that the town would have greater say in the development than if a private deal is made. In purely private deals, the developer would only have to follow the town’s zoning ordinance. If the Hub gets involved, the town would have greater say in the design of the area and the homes.
The town would have to commit $50,000 to the Hub so it could fund its work, which would include go through the numbers, such as costs of the projects and what the town could eventually hope to gain through property taxes. The Hub would also help line up developers and has its own “pipeline” of buyers.
The town would be able to recoup its investment as the project takes off.
The Hub is funded from a percentage fee it charges developers.
According to Chasey, Albion could stand to add 13-19 single family dwellings to its housing rolls each year.
Council said it would begin to look into what lands it would like to see developed, and then perhaps make inquiries to land owners.
The town is limited in what it can spend to purchase land, able to only spend the average price of two separate assessments.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council gave Town Manager Jacob Ihrie permission to take part in an effort being organized by Region III-A, which is gauging interest in applying for a grant which would pay 80% of the cost of installing charging stations for electric vehicles.
The grants range in the $500,000 area, more than most communities would need, so Region III-A is looking to see if multiple communities, including Albion and Ligonier, to pool their resources to have a station or two installed in their community.
The Avilla Town Council asked its town manager to gather more information on the project when it met earlier this month.
“I think we should look at it, absolutely,” Councilman Zane Gray said.
• Ihrie announced he would be hosting a Community and Economic Development Forum beginning at 5:30 p.m. on May 25 at the Albion Municipal Building. The purpose of the forum will be to discuss steps the town has taken — and is taking — to spur the economy. Citizens will also be available to give their thoughts and ideas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.