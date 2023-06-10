Volunteers Ellyne Sollenberger, left, and Vicki Inniger serve free hot dogs, chips and water in the downtown pocket park for Friday’s Bird Bath Art Walk. Guests got a free lunch, courtesy of WAWK 95.5 FM The Hawk, as they strolled Main Street to look at the bird baths and sidewalk chalk drawings. Volunteer Don Gura is cooking at the grill.
Art Walk and hot dogss
Sheryl Prentice
