LIGONIER — Community leaders from everywhere in Noble County gathered Wednesday morning at the 57c Public House in Ligonier for the annual meeting of Be Noble Inc., the county’s economic development organization.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe welcomed guests, noting how much has changed in the economic development sphere since she took office in 2004. At that time, mayors were responsible for leading economic development in their communities.
Noble County’s Economic Development Corporation was formed in 2006 to change the pattern. She praised the founding leaders for their guidance in getting the EDC operational.
“Now leads are channeled to all communities,” she said. “We collaborate countywide.”
Handshoe said Noble County’s unemployment rate hit a peak in 2010. She couldn’t imagine then that in the next decade, jobs would be abundant and go unfilled.
“I’m so grateful that we have done this together,” she said.
Keynote speaker Keith Gillenwater, president and CEO of Grow Wabash shared the successful journey of Wabash County toward a single comprehensive strategic plant of economic development.
Gillenwater is a Noble county native and 1995 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Gillenwater said Wabash County has three assets that aid economic growth, a strong arts community, the Honeywell Center and Manchester University, and the investment of $100 million in downtown Wabash over the past 15 years.
“You leverage one project into the next project,” Gillenwater said.
Gillenwater recapped the current need for housing of all types in northeast Indiana and shared the stories of several residential developments in Wabash County. He said the Chester Heights residential development in North Manchester represented a rare opportunity to acquire 90 acres within the town.
“We learned a lot of lessons in housing,” he said, noting that of the 14 homes built, only one was sold to someone who already lived in Wabash County. The other homes were all sold to people who moved from out-of-state.
Gillenwater said three elements are key in economic development:
Leadership matters. Local economic development organizations and local government must be aligned, and it’s critical that politics cannot get in the way.
Partnerships are a must. Cultivate relationships with private developers, local government, economic development, state agencies, non-profits, for-profits and philanthropists, then bring in them in on projects that are the right fit. Frank and honest conversations must take place, and everyone plays a role.
Be creative and ready. Start land-banking for the next big project.
Linda Walczak, vice president of business retention and expansion for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, urged the Noble County stakeholders to reach out to businesses in all corners of the county to spread the word about their strategy for retention and expansion. She suggested one-on-one visits with companies, small businesses and local developers to ask questions, take tours, make contacts, and challenges and how to address them.
Be Noble executive director Melanie Kellogg told the audience that her organization has created its first co-working space in Kendallville for remote workers, freelancers and entrepreneurs.
Kellogg said the goal is to have co-working spaces in all Noble communities. The Avilla redevelopment commission is making progress on a co-working space there, and a bilingual co-working space is in the works for Ligonier.
Co-working spaces give clients an office space, networking opportunities, a kitchenette, a physical and mailing address, and other amenities.
Kellogg encouraged the audience to enroll in the first cohort of Thirve Noble County’s first Engage Noble Leadership Academy, set to begin Sept 21. The eight seminars and book-end networking events are open to anyone age 17 and older at www.engagenoble.com.
A video presentation was given by Community State Bank and Thrive by 5 on the Tri-Share Program for affordable child care. Community State Bank is the first employer is Noble County to participate.
