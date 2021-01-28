LAGRANGE — The Michiana Event Center is preparing to host its first two expos of the year this weekend after being closed for two weeks.
But the question that seems to still remain unanswered is how many people will be allowed inside the building this weekend?
That question will be a little easier to answer come Monday after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he’s updating his gathering size limitations, but it’s still unclear for events scheduled this weekend.
The LaGrange County Health Department shut down the MEC on Jan. 7 with an emergency order, saying the Shipshewana venue had repeated violations of the state’s restrictions that required face covering, social distancing and limited crowds at events the venue hosted based on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency order.
A health department investigation revealed the MEC hosted at least two events in December that violated all three of those state requirements and that the MEC continued to promote upcoming shows without first correcting those violations.
Two weeks ago, the MEC’s owners signed a compliance agreement with the local health department, agreeing to stay closed until Jan. 29, as well as promising to enforce all health requirements at upcoming shows. In return for signing that agreement, the health department agreed to lift its emergency order.
But an attorney for the MEC said its sheer size and special circumstances still leave one question unanswered: Just how many people will be allowed to attend MEC shows?
The MEC is hosting two events this weekend, a tool expo and auction, as well as a health and wellness expo. Both are scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday. Those shows also have been advertised in local media.
Edward Ormsby, the MEC’s lawyer, said he scheduled a meeting with LaGrange County Health Office Dr. Tony Pechin today hoping to resolve that question.
Pechin said on Tuesday he intends to enforce the state regulations. The state caps large gatherings in communities like LaGrange County, now listed as orange, at 50 people, and Pechin indicated he intends to enforce the regulation. Those regulations also make it abundantly clear local health departments are now allowed to amend those limits.
Still, Ormsby wants to press his case with Pechin.
“What we’re going to talk about with the LaGrange County Health Department is our mitigation efforts because we’re really in between a rock and hard space,” Ormsby said. “There are very serious consequences if the MEC doesn’t go forward with its events. We have financial obligations to meet, we have contractual obligations to meet and if things don’t change, we’ll just be driven out of business.”
Ormsby said the MEC’s owners have already agreed to strictly enforce the state’s mask mandates and social distancing guidelines.
“So, that being said, the MEC is going to do everything it can with regard to mitigation efforts. We have signs for mandatory masks, we will be monitoring with masks being handed out at the door that are required for entry. We have social distancing. We have announcements that will be made over the PA regarding masks and social distancing,” Ormsby said.
At issue, Ormsby said, is the sheer size of the MEC, as compared to other public spaces like restaurants or grocery stores. And Ormsby said the MEC’s overall size should be taken into consideration when making any decision about the capacity of the building.
“We have a lot of space, we have 242,000 square-feet of public space, but right now, under the governor’s order, this event would be limited to only 25 people. So a restaurant that is much smaller than us can have more than 25 people, but we can’t have over 25 people in a 242,000 square foot multi-facility event center. That’s just ridiculous and arbitrary,” he said.
But the state doesn’t provide county health departments any room to be flexible. That’s changing, however, on Feb. 1 as Gov. Eric Holcomb announced he’s updating his county-based restrictions to allow venues to utilize a percentage of their total capacity instead of raw number limits — 25% for counties in red and orange, 50% for counties in yellow and 100% for counties in blue.
LaGrange County is currently in an orange rating, which would allow the MEC to utilize 25% of its capacity starting Feb. 1 when that new order takes effect.
“We will follow the governor’s order, and depending on our color, will restrict gatherings as required,” Pechin said in a recent text message prior to Holcomb’s press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Ormsby would not say how many people the MEC wants to allow inside its buildings, saying that is a discussion he needs to have with Pechin.
“We really want to have that discussion with the health officer, “ he said. “We don’t want to come in and say ‘this is what we’re going to do.’ We want to have a dialogue with the health officer. What’s happening right now, it’s just not right.”
Ormsby maintains other events have happened in LaGrange County drawing large crowds that were not shut down by the local health department, but would not publicly say what those events were.
“I don’t want to specify names, because our goal is not to have other people put in the same situation that we are with regards to their businesses,” he said. “We don’t want other businesses to suffer. We just don’t want to be the only ones who are seeing enforcement. We just think we should be in the same boat as others, and that reasonable accommodations should be made.”
Jeff Wible, the attorney representing the health department, said the agency can’t enforce regulations on events it doesn’t know are occurring. He also said it’s entirely possible that the health department already has other investigations underway into events like those cited by Ormsby.
“The only thing I can say to him is, they should be in the same boat as everyone else, obviously. If someone comes to us with a situation, we address it,” he said.
