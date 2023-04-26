LIGONIER — Dr. Nate Lowe is the new superintendent of West Noble School Corporation, but it wasn’t a slam dunk. School board members voted 5-2 to approve Lowe’s contracts and work agreements.
In a roll call vote, Travis Stohlman, Parrish Kruger, Paul Fought, Joe Saggars, Joe Hutsell voted yes. Jeremy Brown and John Schwartz voted no.
Brown and Schwartz were asked to comment on the reasons for their negative vote, but they did not respond by press deadline.
After the vote, Lowe said it felt good to return to West Noble, where he once served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal at the high school. Lowe pledge to work with administrators, faculty and staff to identify a vision for a “preferable future” for the district.
“West Noble has been a big part of my life,” Lowe said. “Roger Schermerhorn started me on a career in education here.”
Schermerhorn was in the audience.
The board actually approved two contracts and work agreements for Lowe. One contract and work agreement is for interim work between now and June 30. Lowe is planning to begin work immediately on an interim basis. The second contract and agreement is for three years, beginning July 1.
Interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly said Monday’s meeting will be his last one to attend. Zimmerly guided the board through the superintendent search process and board development. He urged the board to set goals to get ahead of decisions such as building projects, major maintenance, bus replacement and personnel needs.
“So many things are so, so right here,” Zimmerly said.
Zimmerly suggested the board have a retreat with financial advisors to develop a future financial outlook, and do strategic planning on goals for academic and extracurricular achievements.
“What do you really hope for?” Zimmerly asked.
No one spoke during a public hearing for an amendment to the district’s bus replacement plan. The district is looking to buy a white activity bus for $6,000 to be used to transport students in the new YMCA preschool starting in August at West Noble Primary School.
Later in the meeting, the board approved the resolution for the amendment to the bus replacement plan. The amendment will now go to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for review.
The board rejected an option to buy the bus directly with Rainy Day funds at its April 10 meeting.
In other business, the board heard updates in the Common School Loan application for technology. Mike Burke, director of technology, said he plans to buy 160 desktop computers for the elementary and high schools and 600 student devices.
Barbara Fought, director of finance, presented information on two claim service companies that can help the school district receive reimbursement of federal Medicaid or Medicare for students receiving services from their Individual Education Plan. A recommendation on Claim Aid and Go Solutions will be presented at the May 9 meeting.
The Indiana Senate version of House Bill 1001, the state’s biennial budget, is concerning to school districts, Fought said, because legislators want to remove early literacy funds as a budget line item and “put it into the big pot” of tuition. That action could make tracking of the early literacy funds more difficult.
Schools receive tuition support based on enrollment and comes as an amount of dollars per student.
Fought said legislators are debating whether curriculum materials will be state funded, or continue as parental textbook rental. Zimmerly warned that the budget could brand some courses and too expensive, and limit schools’ ability to offer them.
The board agreed to apply for the 1003 Flexibility Waiver for Virtual Learning for the 2023-24 school year. Sarah Wilson, director of curriculum, said the state caps virtual learning days at three, and required the district to have at least 50% attendance to be counted as one of the 180 school days.
Wilson said the high school and middle school have 80% attendance for virtual learning days, with less attendance for elementary and primary students. Access to reliable internet service is also a factor in that attendance. Wilson said the district strives to work with parents who have limited internet services.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Retirements: Marc Daniels, high school industrial arts teacher, effective May 25.
Resignations: Audree Ritchie, high school family and Consumer Science teacher, effective May 25; Taylre Shoemaker, middle school applied skills program assistant, effective May 25; Aden Burke Steiner, elementary second grade teacher, effective May 25; and Stacie Bayman, elementary school nurse, effective May 25.
Service Agreements: Danielel Long and Kevin Becker, middle school homebound instruction; Brandon Chordas, middle school head track coach; Robert Martin, Loreen Lemon, Rusty Emmert and Kenzie Cockrill, middle school assistant track coaches; Rudy Troxel, middle school volunteer track coach; and Adam Sprague, middle school golf coach.
