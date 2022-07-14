LAGRANGE –Now just past the halfway mark, organizers of the 69th annual LaGrange County 4-H Fair say the 2022 event now underway is going very well.
Brittany Gilger, the Purdue Extension LaGrange County Extension Educator, and 4-H Youth Development director said the fair is still drawing large crowds to the fairgrounds each day. She credits the kids who participate in local 4-H programs for creating that kind of demand.
“We had a lot of participation,” she said, talking about the area youth participating in the various programs offered by 4-H. “It seems like the projects are up with the kids. We’re pretty much growing his year.”
This is the first fair in several years where COVID isn’t throwing a long shadow. The fair has been able to operate free from any kind of COVID restrictions.
This year’s addition has looked a little different from recent fairs. For starters, the fair didn’t feature a large grandstand musical act like it did pre-pandemic. Gilger said it’s simply a matter of finding what works. She said the fair has seen declines in ticket sales for big shows and concerts in recent years, and fair organizers decided it just wasn’t a good financial investment this summer.
Ken Martin, president of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Board, said organizers like to switch things up from year to year to avoid audiences getting tired of seeing the same thing over and over.
“You have to switch things in and out all the time because if you keep the same shows year after year after year, ticket sales decline because people get tired of seeing the same shows,” he said. “So we just try to mix things up.”
Some annual events continue to bring crowds to the grandstands, including Wednesday’s Moto Cross racing and Friday’s Three Bar J Rodeo. Tickets for that show remain at $10.
One remnant of the COVID protocols that are still in place was the show-and-go format used Wednesday for the annual dairy show. Dairy cows started arriving at the fairgrounds at about 4 a.m. Wednesday for the day’s shows. Those animals were only kept at the fairgrounds for the day. Gilger said that change came about in order to protect those animals and not interrupt important production schedules on local farms. She said many fairs across the state are adopting show-and-go standards for dairy shows.
“It helps up protect production and avoid animals getting mastitis and infections,” Gilger explained. “Having them spend a week at the fair isn’t going to help with those issues.”
She added that all these animals are important production animals on local farms, and it’s important to keep those animals productive.
“It makes sense because these animals are working every day,” Gilger explained. “They are part of someone’s livelihood, and trying not to interrupt their livelihood so a few animals can spend a week at the fair, it makes more sense to have them here for the day and let them go back home.”
Areas like poultry are still growing. This year, the number of children competing in poultry remained about the same, but the number of projects those kids brought to the fairgrounds increased dramatically. In order to meet the demand, fair organizers had to purchase more poultry cages.
Goats continue to dominate the landscape as more than more goat projects are entered into the fair each year. That club grew so dramatically that the annual goat show had to be split into two different shows staged on two different days.
The Draft Horse Club continues to grow as well, and Gilger said the fair board is looking into creating a new permanent Draft Horse show ring on the fairground property for those animals and their handlers.
