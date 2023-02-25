LAGRANGE — A Wolcottville man lead police on a high-speed chase through a large portion of LaGrange County on Friday, February 18, that only ended when the driver pulled into the employee’s parking lot of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
In a new release issued this week, the LaGrange County Sherriff’s Office said its officers responded to a call suspicious man apparently sleeping behind the wheel of a parked car in Mongo. After deputies were unable to wake the man while standing outside the car, they tried entering his vehicle but the occupant became argumentative and uncooperative and refused to exit the car. The driver then took off and led police on a chase through Mongo, Howe, and LaGrange.
The driver was later identified as Ryan A. Cope, no age given, of the 7300 block of South C.R. 020E, Wolcottville.
Cope is said to have ignored commands from officers to stop, as he drove erratically at high speeds along major roads. Police set up stop sticks to flatten Cope’s tires in both Howe and LaGrange.
Cope’s vehicle struck a stopped vehicle while traveling through the intersection of SR 9 and US 20, but continued driving south, finally pulling into the parking lot at the LaGrange County Jail parking lot where police said he attempted to flee on foot. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and placed in the LaGrange County Jail.
Cope was charged with resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, both misdemeanors, and driving while suspended, an infraction.
The Indiana State Police, the LaGrange Police Department, and the Shipshewana Police Department assisted the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
