Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Bradley S. Ackerman, 51, of the 200 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was booked at 3 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jacob W. Alt, 22, of the 200 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Alt was released on his own recognizance.
Jamere R. Forrest, 28, of the 600 block of Lasselle Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Forrest was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Robert M. Handshoe, 32, of the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a court order. No further charging information provided. Handshoe was held on $1,730.35 cash bond.
Anthony J. Hostetler, 20, of the 4600 block of West C.R. 600S, Topeka, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Hostetler was released on his own recognizance.
Bryce A. Jones, 30, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Topeka, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones was released on his own recognizance.
Dean A. Knepper, 52, of the 2100 block of Mill Pond Drive, St. Cloud, Minnesota, was booked at 9:32 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Candice D. Krieger, 42, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Krieger was held on $2,500 bond.
Joas R. Otto, 19, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 450W, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Otto was released on his own recognizance.
Amanda K. Pavel, 26, of the 400 block of West Hungtington Street, North Weber, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pavel was held without bond.
Orville Ramey, 57, of the 100 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Ramey was held on $2,500 bond.
Elena A. Rhodes, 22, of the 300 block of McIntosh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Doris A. Schrock, 18, of the 3700 block of West C.R. 350S, Topeka, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Schrock was released on her own recognizance.
Adam D. Cardoza, 46 of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs. No bond information provided.
Shelby M. Finley, 29, of the 800 block of Willow Ridge, Garrett, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Saturday by Avilla police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Finley was released on own recognizance.
Paul C. Hazelton, 57, of the 1400 block of Backlend Drive, Angola, was booked at 7:52 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
James P. LaMonte, 32, of the 800 block of Darwillow Court, Huntertown, was booked at 9:42 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Gabrielle E. Lehman, 36, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was booked at 9:14 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Adam E. Morris, 41, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Morris was held without bond.
Tomi C. Rastetter, 36, of the 400 block of West Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Rastetter was held on $2,500 bond.
Randall E. Reynolds II, 36, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Reynolds was held on $2,500 bond.
Valerie D. Tullis, 53, of the 22300 block of Pine Arbor, Elkhart, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Tullis was held on $2,500 bond.
Jack L. Keiser II, 33, of the 200 block of Valley Meadows Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:25a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction for battery against same family or member, a Level 5 felony. Keiser was held without bond.
Thomas S. Ritchie, 56, of the 10000 block of North Eagle Island Road, Rome City,was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Ritchie was held on $2,500 bond.
