LAGRANGE — Nine Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School students have earned their way to the DECA state competition to be held early in March in Indianapolis.
Those students earned their way into the state contest after competing against five other schools in a district qualifying event in Fort Wayne on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Those students earning their way into the state competition include:
• Manisha Ramachandran--1st Place, Retail Merchandising
• Carly Rasbaugh--2nd Place, Hotel Lodging
• Xai Leu--2nd Place, Food Marketing
• Ashton Stanley--2nd Place, Marketing Communications
• Raul Ballines--3rd Place Entrepreneurship
• Gabrielle Hartman--4th Place, Food Marketing
• Camila Garcia--5th Place, Apparel & Accessories
• CJ Olivares--6th Place, Automotive Services Marketing.
• Megan Newsome – Alternate.
Lakeland Entrepreneurship Academy students will also be attending state this year presenting their business plan models. Those presenting their business plans at state will be Luci Cook, Jensen Miller, Litzy Munoz, Monica Guzman, Cole Leszczynski, and Andrea Sanchez-Munoz.
The state DECA competition takes place at the downtown Marriott Hotel from March 6 through March 8.
For more information, contact Tami Maxey at 499-2525 or by email at tmaxey@lakelandlakers.net.
