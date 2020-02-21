KENDALLVILLE — In less than two weeks, the Kendallville Day Care Center’s east location will close.
This Monday, Kendallville Day Care Executive Director Sarah Anderson emailed a letter to daycare parents announcing the site’s last day is Feb. 28, a decision made by the board of directors.
“With the deterioration of the building at the east site (342 Lisle Street) and low enrollment numbers, the board has decided to close the site and continue at the west site,” the letter read.
Anderson said the west location, at 601 Orchard Place Parkway in Kendallville, has enough space to take all kids from the east center, except for school-age children.
The letter says care for kids moving from the east location to west will begin March 2, with no days of care missed.
Anderson said Thursday afternoon that the east site had the capacity to serve more than 100 children but was only enrolling 24.
Though Anderson started her role last year, enrollment had not been full at the east center for years, she said.
“This has been going on for the last three to five years, decreasing enrollment at the east center,” Anderson said.
Anderson didn’t know the level of disrepair the building was in, since she stressed she was not part of the board of directors who made the decision to close it.
Some staff will also be moving to the west location. Five employees worked at the east site: three teachers, one director and one cook.
Anderson said there were spots for all three teachers to continue their jobs, and two took the offer. One teacher quit.
East site director Brooke Hastings will no longer work at Kendallville Day Care Center, nor will the east site cook, since Anderson said there weren’t positions open for them.
Anderson’s letter informs parents that both the Cole Center YMCA and The Apple Tree Center have space for school-age kids that can no longer get care from Kendallville Day Care Center.
Casey Weimer, Cole Center YMCA CEO, said calls have been up for people asking about enrolling children, and they have space to accommodate school-age kids.
“We’’ve had several families contact us,” Weimer said, and noted a few said their kids were coming from the east location.
Apple Tree Program Director Debbie Norris said she has also seen a little more interest, and confirmed her center has plenty of space for school-age children.
However, neither the Cole Center YMCA nor Apple Tree are set up to accept state child care vouchers, commonly known as bright point, like Kendallville Day Care Center does.
But both Norris and Weimer stressed that families in need can apply for financial assistance and scholarships to pay for childcare.
Any change in cost for some families is too much, though, like in the case of Nicole McBride.
McBride deliberately chose the east location for care for her two daughters.
“The Kendallville east center really became like a second family to me and my children,” McBride said. “It’s really sad that it went down the way it did.”
Paying even $10 more per week is too much for McBride to afford for child care. That financial hardship is coupled with sadness that her daughters won’t see their same caretakers anymore.
“It’s hard to explain to a child. ‘Hey, you’re not going to go here any more,’” McBride said. “My 5 year old, she was in tears.”
Remaining employees at the East site declined to comment for this story.
