SHIPSHEWANA — For the first time in almost two years, members of the LaGrange Chamber of Commerce gathered in Shipshewana for a January annual meeting and member’s showcase. Last year, the event was postponed until April due to the pandemic.
This year's event varied little from the format used at previous showcase events. Nearly 30 local businesses and local organizations set up small booths around the perimeter of the main hall at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center.
Sarah Patrick, the executive director of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce said she was pleased with the number of people attending the Thursday event and happy to see Chamber members once again networking with each other.
This is what being a member of the Chamber is about,” she added. People know people and they meet new people when they come to events like this.”
The booths ringing the room featured both local businesses and local not-for-profit organizations. In addition to the showcase, the event doubles as the Chamber’s annual meeting. Member voted to place several new members to the Chamber’s board of directors.
Patrick said after talking with several members, she’s convinced people are ready to get back out and ready to talk with each other face to face.
The keynote speaker for the event was Farmers State Bank President and CEO Joe Urbanski. Patrick said it was important to have a business leader from the local community speak to chamber members this year.
“The Chamber is really about the community, and to have some from our community speak in big,” she explained. “He’s bringing some local expertise, which is huge.”
Urbanski spoke about business culture focusing on culture, leadership, and teamwork. Chamber member Keith James said that message was essential for those in the audience to hear.
“I think these events are extremely important, said James, a Howe business owner and member of the Chamber’s board of directors. “Events like these are what drive business. People make a lot of connections at events like this, so it’s very important for the community to be able to come back together.”
James went on to suggest in rural communities like LaGrange County, many of the business people who attended Thursday's annual Chamber meeting are friends as well, and the annual meeting gave many of those people a chance to catch up.
“This is a very warm, very friendly Chamber,” he explained.
According to the Chamber's annual report, the chamber is made up of 396 members, 24 of which are relatively new to the organization. It has an annual retention rate of about 96 percent. Of those organizations that belong to the chamber, 51 are retail outlets, 30 are not-for-profit organizations, 27 are financial institutions, 23 are foodservice organizations, 21 are health services provides and 16 provide lodging.
Patrick handled out several awards at Thursday’s meeting to chamber members. Austin Miller, owner of Tire Start was named Chamber Member of the Year. The winner of this year’s Best Showcase award went to Sarah Hostetler of Schonbrook Farm and Inn.
Lauri Coulture of Farmers State Bank was named Chamber Ambassador of the Year, and Keith James of Indigo Web Services was named Chamber Director of the Year.
