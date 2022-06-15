Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
David A. Casper, 37, of the 600 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was booked at 3:24 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Kyle J. Garrett, 35, of the 800 block of South York Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Garrett was held without bond.
Brandon L. Mable, 26, of the 700 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Mable was held on $5,000 bond.
Wayne R. Nance, 43, of the 2700 block of Sunflower Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Amber M. Tirmenstein, 39 of the 1000 block of Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Tirmenstein was held without bond.
Justin L. Weber, 47, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Weber was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.