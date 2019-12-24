Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Wesley C. Caudill, 19, of the 1900 block of South C.R. 475W, Albion, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Caudill was held on $50,000 bond.
Wade S. Holley, 54, of the 100 block of Park Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Friday by Rome City police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Kyle A. Monk, 27, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 5900S, LaOtto, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Monk posted $3,500 bond and was released Friday.
Victory R. Prater, 30, of the 3200 block of East Colony Avenue, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:34 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Prater was held on $3,500 bond.
Nicholas J. Pund, 28, of the 17000 block of Fogel Road, Huntertown, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Pund was held on $3,500 bond.
Kendall D. Robertson, 20, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Robertson was held without bond.
Leroy T. Simpson, 44, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of public intoxication. Simpson was held on $3,500 bond.
Jarrell W. Votzie, 42, of the 1200 block of Fremont Main, Greenwood, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Votzie was held without bond.
Marc A. Young, 29, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish. Young was held on $3,500 bond.
Jose H. Flores, 26, of the 400 block of Park Meadow Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license-second offense, a Class C misdemeanor. Flores posted $3,500 bond and was released Saturday.
Brandon E. Myers, 37, of the 00 block of EMS Lane B6A, Leesburg, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Myers was held on $3,500 bond.
Gabriel L. Pendell, 20, of the 2600 block of Wayland Avenue, Auburn, Ohio, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Pendell was held on $4,500 bond.
Jay A. Becker, 55, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Becker posted $250 cash bond and was released Sunday.
Nicholas A. Crager, 24, of the 1300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Crager was held on $1,000 bond.
Leahann Forney, 45, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Forney was held without bond.
Kira L. Krantz, 37, of the 200 block of Harding Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Krantz was held on $3,500 bond.
Saul Moreno Melchor, 45, of the 7700 block of West C.R. 615S, Topeka, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Melchor posted $3,500 bond and was released Sunday.
Tyler F. Welches, 51, of the 4400 block of West E Drive, Albion, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Welches was held on $4,500 bond.
Bobby L. Young, 33, of the 100 block of Pridgen Road, Hortense, Georgia, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Young was held on $10,000 cash bond.
