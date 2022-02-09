ALBION — A New Paris man was arrested Saturday by Wolcottville police after a significant amount of methamphetamine was located in the center console of the vehicle he was driving.
Jayme E. Layman, 40, of the 18000 block of C.R. 46, New Paris, was booked into the Noble County Jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
A Level 3 felony carries a sentencing range of 3-16 years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
At an initial hearing Monday in Noble Circuit Court, a not guilty plea was entered on Layman’s behalf. Judge Michael Kramer set Layman’s bond at $10,000, and a public defender was appointed to handle his case.
Layman’s next court appearance has been set for 1:45 p.m. on April 25.
According to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case, Wolcottville Police Department Cpl. Zarek Finley stopped Layman’s car in the 200 block of South Albany Street in Wolcottville because the plates had expired on Oct. 7, 2021.
Layman gave Finley permission to search his vehicle. Finley allegedly located 30 grams of a white, crystal substance in the center console. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Law enforcement officials have said that a typical day’s usage of methamphetamine ranges from 1/2 to 1 gram.
After Finley read Layman his Miranda rights, Layman allegedly admitted that the methamphetamine was his.
