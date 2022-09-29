ALBION — The Albion Town Council weighed the costs and benefits Tuesday and decided to spend $6,246 to help Monarch Development with infrastructure work on its final phase for the Village of White Oaks housing addition.
The town tabled a decision Sept. 11 after first realizing it didn’t know if it could legally do so.
The council asked town attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff to research the legality of the request being made by Keith Leatherman of Monarch Development for $6,246.34 in infrastructure aid for work in the fourth phase of the new development.
Leatherman had asked the town for approximately $3,000 to purchase a fire hydrant and an additional $3,200 for 11 water line curb stops. Curb stops allow the town access to the water service so it can be shut off for repairs.
Leatherman’s proposal initially included an additional $16,783 to install manholes in the subdivision, but Water Superintendent Terry Forker was not in favor of the plan because of the technical nature of such installations.
The town charges $981 tap fees for its water lines so it would recoup the cost of the curb stops, but that doesn’t include labor costs to the town.
Brinkerhoff reported Tuesday there was no legal reason that town couldn’t help.
“There are no statutory prohibitions I can find,” Brinkerhoff said.
Councilman Darold Smolinske spoke in favor of helping out Monarch Development.
“I think it’s fair… for what it bring to the community,” Smolinske said. “It’s going to be a good addition to the community.”
During the Albion Town Council meeting Nov. 12, 2019, then-Town Manager Stefen Wynn reported the town had brokered a deal with Leatherman to provide $2,500 to help tap into the town’s sewer main to allow for more homes to be built in Phase III-IV of the Village of White Oaks subdivision.
During the Sept. 10, 2019, Albion Town Council meeting, Leatherman and Wynn presented plans for the 21-home Village of White Oaks phase III-IV development on the town’s west side, south of Village Drive.
Working with the Albion Plan Commission, Leatherman presented detailed plans during the September meeting, going so far as to describe specifics on everything from the placement of water and sewage lines to the number and location of fire hydrants to the type of curbing which would be used.
Then in October of that year, the development hit a snag when an attempt to tie into the town’s sewer system succeeded — then pulled away as earth was moved from around the project.
The town came in with the $2,500 in assistance to make that tie-in possible.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council approved the use of the Albion Fire Department for the Albion Chamber of Commerce’s Halloween Party to be held from 7-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• The council approved the Albion S.T.A.R. Team’s special event application Scare on the Square event to be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.
The town also gave S.T.A.R. Team member Mary Ann Troutner’s request to place 10 scarecrows around the downtown beginning Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.