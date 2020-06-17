Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Travis A. Bailey, 37, formerly of the 400 block of Ley Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Monday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ryan C. Boyd, 41, of the 400 block of Hazel Street, Albion, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Boyd was held without bond.
Brady M. Hagerman, 24, of the 1000 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; and theft-shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion. Hagerman was held on $2,500 bond.
Emilea E. Herkel, 21, of the 900 block of Eckhard Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No further charging information provided. Herkel was held without bond.
Derick W. Lehman, 28, of the 1100 block of East Northport Road, Rome City, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charing contempt of court. Lehman was held on $500 cash bond.
Christopher L. Marsh, 28, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 9:44 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order regarding a Level 6 felony charge.
Richard M. Rhoades, 34, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Sherri R. Starr, 61, of the 800 block of Gloriosa Circle, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Starr was held on $2,500 bond.
