KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville board of works agreed to bolster its fleet of police vehicles with the purchase of a 2024 Dodge Durango pursuit vehicle and a 2023 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicle.
The Durango will cost $40,735 and be paid for from encumbered 2023 budget funds with a delivery date in early 2024.
The Ford Explorer will cost $47,094 and be paid for with funds encumbered from the 2022 budget. This vehicle will come with the Road Ready package that includes some of the emergency lighting already installed and a wiring channel to make set-up easier.
Police Chief Lance Waters said ordering these police vehicles now is a proactive step to maintaining a professional and dependable fleet. He said he is planning ahead to deal with supply issues, long wait times and uncertain delivery dates.
The board also approved wage increases to the First Class Patrolman pay rate for Patrol Officers Chase Cleckner and Brandon Cox, effective Sept. 11. Both officers have completed their required one-year probationary periods and have graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Second shift wastewater treatment plant operator Tiffany Cox also received a wage increase after completing her 90-day probationary period. She is now a full-time employee with benefits. The department will also buy inclement weather gear, with a maximum cost of $400, for Cox.
The board approved two items from engineering administrator Scott Derby and tabled a third one. The request by Corrina Rhodes for an additional driveway at 122 Iddings Street was approved, with the stipulations that the driveway have a concrete entrance and be entirely located on her property.
In written documents, Rhodes said her property is located near the former Max Platt dealership parking lot, where she said she was permitted to use the parking lot. The parking lot is now owned by Noble County Council on Aging and Noble Transit, which have denied parking access to the neighbors and plan to install a fence.
Rhodes asked for the second driveway for more parking because her existing driveway can accommodate three cars for the family of six, which has several new drivers.
Derby said he objected most to the aesthetics of a second driveway on Iddings Street but agreed with the stipulations. Derby said Rhodes was offered the option of parking on nearby State Street, but she rejected that option as not convenient.
The board also approved the purchase of spare LED street light bulbs from Anixter for $17,785.50 and glass globes and retaining clips from Kendall Electric for $2,653 plus freight.
The board tabled a request until a future meeting for a sidewalk waiver in Noble Creek Addition along Sherman Street.
The board approved three applications to use public facilities. Blended Energy’s Fitcamp for circuit exercise will take place every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in a city park to be determined by park director Dawn McGahen.
East Noble Football Senior Night received permission to have a display of fireworks, supervised and set off by adults off of school property, on Oct. 13 at the conclusion of the game.
ATA Excellence Martial Arts received permission to have a “School’s Back In” block party and foam party, at Founders Park. The board of works agreed, but stipulated that the foam party should take place in the nearby alley. The alley will be barricaded from traffic during the event.
