KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville board of works agreed to bolster its fleet of police vehicles with the purchase of a 2024 Dodge Durango pursuit vehicle and a 2023 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicle.

The Durango will cost $40,735 and be paid for from encumbered 2023 budget funds with a delivery date in early 2024.

