LIGONIER — With the dual language program at West Noble Community Schools all but axed a group of parents turned out at Tuesday Night’s school board meeting to throw their support behind the program.
Those in attendance weren’t given the opportunity to speak however, because the item wasn’t part of the school board’s agenda. West Noble Board of Education only takes comment on items, which are on the night’s agenda.
The update on the status of the program came during Superintendent Galen Masts’ report.
When parents in attendance tried to speak during public comment Mast said, urged those who wanted to speak on the issue to email, call or make an appointment to discuss the issue with him.
Parents with children in the program received a letter on April 19, which stated that the district had decided to cancel the program because of the lack of staff.
During the April 26 meeting Mast said the teacher market is currently bare.
He explained that the board makes decisions on policy and finances, but that the administrators make program decisions. The district also faces the same problems in finding employees for open jobs as other workplaces are experiencing. Dual-language teachers are especially difficult to find.
Despite the cancellation of the program the district continues to look for other options and different formats.
“The program may just look a little different,” he said.
The program was started during the 2016 school year serving students in kindergarten, first and second grade. Since then the program has advanced with the students from grade to grade. For the first two years, the program was part of an Indiana Department of Educational pilot program. Each classroom consists of 50% native Spanish speakers and 50% native English speaking students, which is reflective of the 50/50 population split in Ligonier.
The main goal of the program was to create bi-literate students who can embrace cultural appreciation for their community and world.
On Tuesday the corporation placed a survey on the school’s website looking for parents’ input on how to support former dual-language students. Those who started in kindergarten will be in middle school this coming school year.
The survey asks parents their first choice in Spanish programming for the 2021-22 school year. Those three options include:
• A Spanish language special during the day, with students having Spanish instruction one to two times a week for 30 minutes.
• An in-person Spanish language program, offered after school for one hour, two or three times a week.
• Access to an online language acquisition program that students could access from home.
The survey can be found online in Spanish and English at westnobleschcorp.in.schools.bz/2/News/477#sthash.RtygTDFI.dpbs
