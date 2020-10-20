AVILLA — Authorities allege an Avilla man raped a woman in January, then offered his alleged victim his apartment if she would not report the incident.
William E. Clark III, 29, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, then allegedly threatened the woman.
Clark was arrested at 3:42 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging rape, a Level 3 felony. He was booked into the Noble County Jail where he was held without bond pending an initial court appearance Monday in Noble County Circuit Court.
During that appearance, Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set Clark’s bond at $200,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim.
In asking for $200,000 bond, Noble County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Leslie Shively argued that Clark had fled to Ohio after the accusation was made. Clark was arrested by authorities in Ohio where he remained in custody until he was picked up by Noble County deputies.
Shively also alleged Clark had continued to contact the alleged victim while in custody in Ohio.
“We believe Mr. Clark is a danger,” Shively said.
If Clark is able to make bond, Kramer ordered that he be placed on GPS monitoring.
On Jan. 10, the Avilla Town Marshal’s Office was contacted by an emergency room nurse from Bryan Community Hospital in Ohio regarding a sexual assault that had allegedly occurred in Avilla. The alleged victim was transferred to the Sexual Assault Treatment Center in Archbold, Ohio.
On Jan. 12, Avilla Chief Deputy Chris Arnett met with the victim at the Avilla Police Department.
According to court documents filed in the case, the victim told police she was watching television in the main bedroom of Clark’s Lillian Street apartment on Jan. 29 when Clark allegedly came up to her and started rubbing her leg. The victim alleged that Clark then got on top of her and straddled her, pinning her hands about her head until her hands started to turn purple.
Clark then allegedly pulled the victim’s pants down while the victim fought to keep the pants up, court records said. The victim told police she was pushing and kicking at Clark and told him to stop numerous times.
It is then alleged that Clark raped her while the victim was crying and telling him to stop.
Police attempted to make contact with Clark on Jan. 13 and 14, finally reaching him on Jan. 14. Clark allegedly told police he would meet with Arnett on Jan. 15 to talk about the incident, but Clark never showed.
On Jan. 16, according to court documents, the victim called Arnett and alleged that Clark “contacted her and told her she could have the apartment, that he would pay for the next month and that she would never see him again if she dropped (the) charges.”
Clark also allegedly threatened the victim during this conversation, advising that “if he went to jail, he would eventually get out.”
A warrant to obtain Clark’s DNA was obtained from Kramer on Jan. 17. On Jan. 22, Arnett served the warrant, obtaining DNA from Clark.
Arnett submitted the swab and a sexual assault kit secured by authorities in Ohio to the Indiana State Police Lab for analysis on Jan. 28.
A warrant for Clark’s arrest was issued April 28.
