Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Samantha M. Carrillo, 23, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Carrillo was held on $250 bond.
Maria A. Clark, 28, of the 7100 bloc of North Alley Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Clark was held without bond.
Megan A. Gawthrop, 24, of the 1200 block of St. Mary’s Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:38 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Gawthrop was held on $2,500 bond.
Alfred Gomez, 32, homeless, was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Freeman L. Lambright, 40, of the 11400 block of North C.R. 700W, Topeka, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lambright was held on $2,500 bond.
Daniel E. Mossburg, 64, of the 2200 block of Broadmoor Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Mossburg was held on $2,500 bond.
Dawn M. Sturdivant, 20, of the 900 block of Darthmouth Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Sturdivant was held without bond.
William K. Bennett, 24, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Bennett was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bennett was held without bond.
Trever M. Dunn, 20, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Dunn was released Sunday on his own recognizance.
Brandon J. Smith, 23, of the 500 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
Adrian G. Williamson, 34, of the 1700 block of Howell Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Williamson was held on $2,500 bond.
Trever M. Dunn, 20, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery-committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony. Dunn was held without bond.
Homer R. Morace, 53, of the 500 block of Wayne Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Morace was released on his own recognizance.
