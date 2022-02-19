KENDALLVILLE — It’s been one speed bump after another in the ongoing effort to building a skate park in Kendallville and the latest — flood plain issues in Sunset Park — has led to the feature changing locations.
Originally planned for Sunset Park off Drake Road, the skate park is now being proposed for the Kendallville Sports Complex on the east side of Bixler Lake.
Earlier this week The News Sun, in a story about zoning changes being made that will help alleviate another but different road block to the skate park, had written about the feature going in at Sunset Park, unaware that the site change had been made in late 2021.
Committee member Diane Peachey confirmed Friday that the site plan changed when the Kendallville Parks Department received information from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on obtaining permits for construction in the floodplain of Sunset Park.
Peachey said the committee had been waiting on the city to work through its zoning issues with park land that came to a head in August 2021 and are just now being alleviated. Once the city gave its blessing on that matter, the committee was then ready to sign a contract for the skate park’s design, which is based on the location.
Peachey got the flood plain surprise when she checked in with the park department on the status of the permits.
“It would be very difficult and expensive to get through” the permit process, Peachey said. “Sunset Park was good to go until this hurdle. We didn’t realize that the DNR would be so hard.”
The committee regrouped quickly, consulting both teens at The Crew Youth Center and adult skaters about options. Committee members had concerns about the distance skaters would have to travel and the safety of traveling through an isolated wooded area.
Skaters, both teens and adults, didn’t share those worries, Peachey said.
“Kids from The Crew were on board, and the adult skaters were enthused, too,” she said.
Peachey visited the complex for herself and learned that her fears about the site were unfounded. She was impressed by the improvements to the sports complex and realized it was a good location for the skate park, too. She also realized the sports complex site provided great access for skaters coming from out of town.
“Little kids are not going to be coming to the skate park by themselves, and the teens skate in groups,” she said. “They were excited about the skate park being there.”
The Kendallville Park Board, working with the skate park group, put Sunset Park on hold in November before voting in December to move it to the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex off Allen Chapel Road.
Now the skate park group is just waiting for the Kendallville City Council to adopt a zoning change that would allow for usually non-permitted uses on city-owned property to still be considered via a special use exception request.
Skate parks are only allowed by the city zoning code in land zoned for commercial use, which none of the city parks are. Sunset Park is zoned residential, while Bixler Lake Park and the sports complex are in agricultural zones, neither of which normally allow a skate park.
Once in place, the skate park group will then be able to petition the Board of Zoning Appeals for an exception and, if approved, that would clear the way for development by spring.
Once the city gives its final approval on all the technical aspects to the skatepark, the committee can sign a contract for the design work, which Peachey said would take a few weeks. Once he design is finished, the committee will have a cost estimate and can embark on fundraising.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
