KENDALLVILLE — Dead deer can’t be recycled.
But, that’s an example of what Steve Christman, executive director at Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District, said staff are finding at the county’s recycling drop offs.
“The people don’t give a damn,” Christman said.
Misuse of the region’s recycling program, including drop offs in Noble County, qualifies as open dumping, illegal under Indiana law.
It’s a Class D felony, and violators have to pay to clean up their mess.
Apparently, that penalty isn’t enough to deter people from throwing garbage into recycling bins.
In fact, Christman said this illegal dumping has ramped up in the past few months with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s heard of someone filling a recycling dumpster with tires, others setting appliances there, and others dropping off construction debris.
This year, Americans have generated 30% more residential solid waste, something Christman said he’s felt in Noble County and the other counties the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District services.
“That is because of everybody staying home,” Christman said, noting that he’s seen an uptick in home improvement project waste.
Before the pandemic hit, the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District spent $30,000 per year collecting trash.
“This year, I expect it to easily double that, if not more,” Christman said.
With more recycling drop-off use has come more illegal dumping use, which Christman said isn’t a new issue. In fact, residents have chronically misused the recycling drop-offs since their start in 1992.
“What happened over the years was that the drop offs became a catchall for everything and everybody,” Christman said.
Not only is putting trash where it doesn’t belong bad for the environment, but it’s costly for taxpayers, too.
If someone were to put garbage in a recycling drop-off, 25% of those recyclables go to the landfill because they are contaminated, Christman said.
To recover the rest is an additional cost, which comes out of the taxpayers’ pockets.
“I don’t like wasting my money or the taxpayers’ money,” Christman said.
Knowing how costly misuse at these recycling drop offs have been, Christman said he’s been wanting the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District board to consolidate them into staffed convenience centers for a while.
“I have suggested for some time now that these (recycling drop off) units be removed, and at some point in time, the board will have no choice but to remove them,” Christman said.
He added that the board hasn’t threatened to get rid of the recycling drop offs, but it’s something he sees in the future.
A staffed convenience center would provide supervision to ensure people aren’t illegally dumping, Christman said, and have already been put into use in places like LaGrange, Ashley and Steuben County.
Something else Christman sees alleviating Kendallville’s problem with illegal dumping is the citywide trash pickup set to go into effect in 2021.
Recently, Noble County Disposal was approved to have a five-year contract providing trash and recycling pickup to the city, which has never had a common public waste disposal service before.
Now, Christman said, residents in Kendallville won’t have a choice of whether or not to have curbside service.
Kendallville’s current recycling drop off is on West Wayne Street. Other drop offs in Noble and LaGrange Counties include:
- Albion, behind the County Highway Department.
- Avilla, at the Water Department on Fourth Street.
- Ligonier, on U.S. 6 just west of S.R. 5.
- Rome City, at the Street Department on Kerr Avenue.
- LaGrange, at the convenience center.
- Shipshewana, at the police/EMT garage on S.R. 5.
- Topeka, on West Lake Street.
