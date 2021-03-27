LAGRANGE – Interra Credit Union will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration Tuesday for its new office in LaGrange. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the new branch office, and is open to the public.
Interra’s new LaGrange office is located at 209 East Central Ave., one block east of the intersection of S.R. 9 and US 20. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Staff at the new office includes Haley Nickell, branch manager, Nicole Henschen, senior member advisor, and Gabe Arroyo and Lyndy Poyser, member advisors.
“Haley Nickell, the former branch manager of interra’s Topeka office, will be leading the team at LaGrange,” said Joel Richard, senior vice president of member experience at Interra Credit Union. “She has been with Interra for 11 years and possesses not only the experience but also the passion to both lead this new team and serve the community.”
Additional staff serving the LaGrange community for mortgage, agribusiness and business, and financial planning needs include Cory Brown, mortgage loan advisor, Jacob Vargas, commercial lending support specialist, and Jim Kirk, Interra investments financial advisor.
The opening of the LaGrange office makes the third Interra location in LaGrange County. Interra also is the only credit union serving the LaGrange County community.
“We could not be more excited to open our office in LaGrange,” said Richard. “We have a passionate team throughout LaGrange County who strive to continually build trust and bring value to current and future members at Interra. We want to make an impact and be the most valued financial resource in the LaGrange community.”
Building partners for Interra’s LaGrange office were DJ Construction, Goshen and Design Collaborative, Fort Wayne.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.3 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full and part-time employees serving nearly 85,000 members. Interra currently operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and a suite of electronic services available at interracu.com.
