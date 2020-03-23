Mary Jane Stoner, 93, a resident of the Presence Sacred Heart Home, Avilla, holds up a sign to let her family know she is doing well during the coronavirus pandemic. The photo was sent to members of her family who are unable to visit her at the nursing home due to the health crisis. Mrs. Stoner is the widow of John W. Stoner, who served as Noble County sheriff from 1975-83. She was matron of the Noble County Jail during her husband’s tenure as sheriff. Mrs. Stoner’s three children are Mary Lou Monesmith of Columbia City, Dan Stoner of French Lick and Steve Stoner of Portage, Michigan.
