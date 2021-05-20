KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble High School class of 2023 now has one additional class to take before they are eligible for graduation.
The East Noble School Board of Education approved the recommendation of adding a personal finance class to graduating requirements beginning with the class of 2023 during Wednesday night’s meeting.
East Noble High School Principal Kathryn Longenbaugh brought the request to the school.
“This is something we feel would be valuable to our high school students,” she said.
Longenbaugh said the class will be offered to seniors as they begin to think about life after high school. Administration is also looking at offering the class as a summer school option allowing students to finish the class before their senior year.
“We believe by putting it in their senior year we are preparing them the best we can to leave East Noble High School,” Longenbaugh said.
The class will include topics such as banking, credit card usage, personal finance issues, FAFSA filing, resume writing, cover letter writing and other topics.
Longenbaugh said the administration has been exploring different curriculum and is looking forward to implementing the class.
“We want to make sure we are doing it right,” she said. “We have a whole year to prepare the students and their schedules for the class.”
The class is geared toward all students those who are looking to further their education after graduation and those who are questioning their next move as they look to enter the workforce.
The class will be offered multiple times in the morning and afternoon during each trimester, giving student flexibility to fit it into their schedules.
“This is a practical course, they will be able to walk away with something they can use,” said Superintendent Ann Linson.
Board President Brent Durbin agreed, who said he wished the class was an option when he was in school.
After the approval of the new class the board heard a second presentation about AP (advanced placement) classes that are offered at the school. The school has partnered with the University of Notre Dame and its AP-TIP IN Cohort program.
The program provides support and training for teachers teaching AP courses across the state in the area of math, English and science. The goal of the program is to increase the amount of students taking AP math, science and English classes and the number of students taking the AP tests.
AP chemistry teacher Carissa Prater said the training has been highly beneficial.
“I feel so much more comfortable with the training received through AP TIP IN,” she said. “The training and mock test reading event was the most beneficial. I was super excited for my students to take the (AP) test this year. I think we will see improvement.”
Charles Barber, an AP English teacher at East Noble High School agreed. He is in his 10th year of teaching AP English.
“I was really impressed with the results my kids got on the practice tests,” he said.
Barber participated in a session which allowed AP teachers to grade practice tests from students. The exercise allowed Barber to bring helpful information back to his students.
He said the East Noble students work was leaps and bounds ahead of some of the students work because his students have been in class all year.
East Noble High School offers AP classes in English language, English literature, calculus AB, government, human geography, US history, world history, 2-dimensional art and chemistry. It will be adding AP biology next year.
In 2019-2020 198 students were enrolled in AP classes at East Noble those students took 257 AP tests. This year 185 students were enrolled in AP classes and 278 AP tests were taken.
Students scoring a three, four or five on AP tests can receive college credit depending on the school of their choice.
The final curriculum item on the agenda was the approval of book rental fees for the 2021-22 school year. The board voted to keep book rental fees at its current level because of the coronavirus.
In other business the board approved several personnel issues.
Reassignments included, Kim Anderson to Rome City Elementary to teach fourth-grade, Nicole Boese to North Side Elementary to teach fifth-grade, Tina Harman will be the sports and fitness instructor at Avilla and North Side elementary schools, Melissa Gibson will become human resource director, Megan Henderson will be an instructional assistant at South Side Elementary and Christine Creech will become an office assistant at Wayne Center.
New hires included: Autumn Wolfe, kindergarten at North Side; Jayla Hazen, fifth-grade at North Side; Kaitlyn Longenbaugh, preschool at Avilla Elementary; Audrey Arnold, science at East Noble Middle School; Britain Issacs, social studies at East Noble High School; Brandon Durnell, boys basketball coach and assistant athletic director; and Samuel Shank, as a bus driver.
