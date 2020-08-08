LAGRANGE — Interra Credit Union officials broke ground on a planned new branch office in LaGrange on Wednesday. The new office location is 309 S. Poplar St. in LaGrange.
Interra serves as the sole credit union provider in LaGrange County with offices currently in Topeka and Shipshewana.
“We look forward to expanding our footprint in LaGrange and better serving our 4,300 members in the county,” Amy Sink, CEO of Interra Credit Union, stated.
Interra officials promise they will be offering customers a variety of new financial services in the county and deepening their relationship with members.
The roughly 3,200-square-foot, full-service office they plan to build in LaGrange will offer customers a flex space concept, personal and technology conveniences, local agribusiness, business development and lending services, mortgage lending and appointment-based meetings with wealth management advisors. Additionally, Interra’s online banking and cash management platforms will provide expanded features and functionalities. The office will include a lobby, drive-thru, night depository and an ATM.
The company is working with architectural firm Design Collaborative, Inc., Fort Wayne, and longtime partner and contractor DJ Construction, Inc., Goshen, to build the facility. The construction company focuses on building commercial, industrial, educational, health care, church and institutional buildings in the area.
“We make every effort to have Interra members hired as sub-contractors,” shared Joel Richard, senior vice president of member experience.
Interra, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.2 billion. The credit union’s field of membership spans 18 counties in northern Indiana, with more than 300 full- and part-time employees serving nearly 87,000 members. Interra currently operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of electronic services at interracu.com.
