ALBION — After a brutal three weeks of playing larger schools, the schedule finally gave the Central Noble football team an opponent in its own class Friday night.
Playing their first Class 2A opponent, the Cougars feasted to the tune of a 52-0 victory over Prairie Heights.
Central Noble improved to 1-3 on the season. The Panthers dropped to 0-4.
"It feels good," Central Noble coach Zach Baber said. "We're not satisfied."
There wasn't much to be unsatisfied about Friday night.
Central Noble put together a balanced offensive night of 109 rushing yards and gained 224 through the air.
The Cougars' defense limited the Panthers to a single rushing yard on 22 carries and 23 yards of total offense.
Junior quarterback Brody Morgan threw three touchdown passes. Senior running back Devin Hiestand had a receiving TD and two rushing touchdowns.
Sophomore Damyan Duncan added two rushing touchdowns for the Cougars. Senior kicker Cameron Elias added a 29-yard field goal.
The Cougars led 21-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 at the half. The entire second half was played with a running clock.
While the offense was putting up some gaudy numbers, it was the defense that led the way for Central Noble.
Prairie Heights' first three possessions ended with a blocked punt, an interception and a fumble.
Central Noble junior Adam Marker blocked the punt on the Panthers' first possession and Central Noble took over on the Prairie Heights 32.
Baber said the original plan called for Central Noble to run the ball on its first snap, feeling out the Panther defense. He had a change of heart.
Morgan took the snap and found Hiestand in the left flat. The senior raced his way into the end zone and it was 7-0 with 10:54 to play in the first quarter.
"We wanted to score as quickly as possible," Baber said. "We decided to be more aggressive. It really catapulted from there."
Central Noble's Lucas Deck intercepted the next pass thrown by the Panthers, but the drive stalled.
On Heights' second play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession, the Panthers fumbled and Central Noble sophomore Conner Fish picked up the loose ball and ran it to the 1.
Duncan powered it in on the next play and it was 14-0 with 7:50 left in the first.
The Panthers picked up a first down on a 16-yard run by senior Tanner Czarnecki, but eventually had to punt.
The teams traded empty possessions, and eventually Central Noble got the ball back on its own 15 with time winding down in the first.
On the next snap, Morgan found senior receiver Alex Tarlton down the left sideline. Tarlton appeared to be hit before the ball got to him, but kept his composure, caught the pass and he raced into the end zone to make it 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Prairie Heights had to punt on its first possession of the second stanza. Morgan connected with senior Draw Pliett twice on the next Central Noble drive, first for 28 yards and then 16 yards for a touchdown that made it 27-0 with 8:46 left in the second quarter.
The Panthers picked up a first down on their next drive on a pass from sophomore Mac Armstrong to Czarnecki, but eventually Prairie Heights was forced to punt again.
Central Noble took over on its own 38 with 5:15 to play until half. The Cougars marched down the field, the big play coming on a 24-yard reception by Pliett.
Hiestand eventually pounded his way into the end zone from the 2 and it was 33-0.
Fish recorded his second fumble recovery on the night on the ensuing kickoff, but junior Jayden Stutzman had an interception for the Panthers that gave them the ball back on their 4.
Three plays later, Central Noble sophomore lineman Jonathan VanHalst pounced on a fumble, giving the ball back to the Cougars deep in Heights territory.
Elias ended the half with a 29-yard field goal that make it 36-0.
In the first half, Central Noble's defense recovered three fumbles, had an interception and blocked a punt.
"I can't say enough about the defense," Baber said. "They're a tough bunch of kids."
Morgan was 7-for-10 passing for 193 yards in the first half.
It's easy to throw when you've got good receivers, Baber said.
"We like all of our one-on-one matchups," Baber said. "All of our guys won our one-on-one matchups."
The Cougars picked up a safety in the third quarter, then got 8-yard TD runs from Hiestand and Duncan to close out the scoring.
Next week, Prairie Heights will play Churubusco, which was shut out by Eastside on Friday 28-0. It was the first time since 2000 that a Churubusco team had been shut out in consecutive games.
Central Noble travels to Fremont.
Central Noble's 52 points Friday was the most since the Cougars scored 56 vs. Fremont on Sept. 17, 2021.
