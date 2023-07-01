Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Tony L. Aungst, 60, of the 2100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Aungst was held without bond.
Mitchell C. Burdette, 30, of the 4500 block of North C.R. 500W, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No charging information provided. Burdette was held without bond.
Robert J. Gaff, 38, of the 7400 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Gaff was held on $2,500 bond.
Wayne L. Jess Jr., 46, of the 8900 block of Hosler Road, Leo, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Jess was held without bond.
James D. Thomas III, 50, of the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:38 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Thomas was released on his own recognizance.
Alyssa Weller, 45, of the 700 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony. Weller was held without bond.
Michael S. Holliday, 40, of the 7700 block of South S.R. 3, South Milford, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Holliday was also held on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Holliday was held on $2,500 bond.
Severo Lopez-Longoria, 34, of the 200 block of Grand Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lopez-Longoria was held on $1,500 bond.
Eugene A. Rasnake, 44, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at at 4:19 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanr; and possession of paraphernalia. Rasnake was held without bond.
Ellen C. Simmons, 41, of the 9200 block of East C.R. 375N, Churubusco, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Simmons was released on her own recognizance.
R.J. A. Weaver, 34, of the 100 block of Staunton Drive, Churubusco, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 6 felony. Weaver was held without bond.
7 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Seven people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Wednesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
John Kimbel, 55, of the 300 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. No bond information provided.
Loyd Heflin, 51, of the 1200 block of East Douglas Street, Goshen, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by Topeka police on a hold order issued by authorities in Elkhart County.
Krystal Sawyer, 39, of the 5800 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.10% or more. No bond information provided.
Joshua Keen, 43, of the 5800 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested at 12:48 a.m. Thursday by a conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-off-road vehicle. Keen posted bond and was released Thursday.
Bryan Conley, 55, of the 10100 block of Water Street, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond information provided.
Delmer Gayheart, 53, of the 2000 block of North S.R. 3, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:03 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 5 felony. No bond information provided.
Billy Vanhoozer, 37, of the 200 block of Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
