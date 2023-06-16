ALBION — A Kendallville man facing the possibility of a Class C misdemeanor operating while intoxicated charge upped the severity of his situation by allegedly biting a Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy during an attempted hospital blood draw Monday.
Aijay R. Schenher, 37, of the 200 block of East High Street, was formally charged in Noble Circuit Court Tuesday with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor.
The original Class C misdemeanor charge carries a sentencing range, upon conviction, of up to 60 days in jail.
The Level 5 felony carries a sentencing range, upon conviction, of 1-6 years in prison, with an advisory sentence of 3 years.
During an initial court appearance Tuesday in Noble Circuit Court, Judge Michael Kramer ordered Schenher to be held on $20,000 bond, with added conditions of pre-trial services.
People who are charged with a Class C misdemeanor OWI offense are frequently released on their own recognizance.
According to court documents, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy J.R. Kirkpatrick stopped the vehicle Schenher was allegedly driving Monday after a 911 call was made to Noble County dispatch.
A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. While police were attempting to execute the search warrant at Parkview Noble Hospital, court records allege, Schenher bit Noble County Deputy Nick Dubea on the left hand.
Schenher allegedly also forcibly resisted, obstructed or interfered with officers by refusing to give access to his arms to draw blood.
Schenher allegedly refused to provide a urine sample on multiple occasions during the incident.
HIs blood alcohol level was eventually tested at 0.08%, above the legal limit.
Schenher’s next court date has been set for Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Noble Circuit Court.
