ELKHART — Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties, has selected Natalie Evans to guide the organization’s social service programs, volunteer efforts and annual community impact grants as vice president of community impact.
Evans brings a wealth of nonprofit experience to the position, including 12 years within the United Way network in a variety of development and engagement roles.
As vice president, Evans will develop strategic partnerships with local nonprofits, businesses and governments to identify and address the most pressing community issues in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties.
She will oversee Crossroads United Way’s multimillion-dollar annual grant portfolio and United Way programs including the Thrive United coaching network, Page the Puppy kindergarten readiness program, and Read United volunteer programs.
“Natalie’s deep understanding of nonprofit fundraising, advocacy, and impact will help us in our mission to improve the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our communities” said Bill Rieth, president and CEO of Crossroads United Way. “I know that Natalie’s leadership and vision will help our organization continue to grow and impact even more lives.”
Evans’ hiring comes at a turning point for Crossroads United Way as the organization celebrates its 100th anniversary, finalizes a strategic plan, and continues to grow its regional presence. Over the past two years, United Ways in Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble Counties merged to form Crossroads United Way.
She joins the organization from Indiana United Ways, where she most recently served as senior director of resource development. Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in Applied Health Sciences in Human Development and Family Studies from Indiana University and a master’s certificate in Fund Development from Notre Dame.
