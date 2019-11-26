LAGRANGE — Christmas has arrived at the LaGrange County Historical Society’s museum.
The historical society will host its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2-4 p.m. The museum is located on the corner of High and Lafayette Streets in LaGrange.
Come and see the museum decked out in its holiday best for the Christmas season. Society members have pulled out the organization’s collection of Christmas finery and placed it around the permanent collection of local artifacts.
In addition, members of the group will be selling special ornaments showcasing historical buildings of LaGrange County. The cost is $5. The group also will be selling its specialized publications during this event.
“They will make great Christmas gifts,” said Bryan McCoy, president of the LCHS.
For more information call McCoy at 350-8561 or 463-3763.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.