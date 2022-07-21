KENDALLVILLE — In its first year back as a live auction following the pandemic, bidders spent more than $200,000 at this year’s Noble County 4-H auction.
“Our 2022 auction total was $201,471. With a total of 180 animals sold and five specials including queen’s kiss, dairy club, livestock judging team and two kids sold milk,” said Purdue Extension’s Noelle Gaerte. “Also something to make note of, this is our first year back to an in-person auction since COVID. And it was a premium-only auction, no animal was physically sold.”
4-Hers were permitted to sell only one commercial or market animal in this year’s sale.
This year’s total is lowest since 2013 for an in-person auction, but a good showing after two years of virtual auctions the previous two years.
Noble County’s record high auction was in 2017, when bids hit $250,697.32 total.
In-person auction totals have topped $200,000 every year since 2014. Auction amounts were also over $200,000 for a four-year stretch from 2005-2008, but then the Great Recession hit and devastated the national and local economy, which was reflected in about five years of decreased totals before picking back up in 2014 and since.
Since no animals were actually being purchased this year, the 2022 auction didn’t have many huge bids, typically for cows or champion-level swine, which come to the auction with the highest base value because of their weight and value at market.
The top bid in this year’s auction was in beef, with $10,000 for Remi Earnhart’s steer. Bayleigh Huelsenbeck’s beef steer was No. 2 among all bids with a $3,500 winning bid and Brianne Stump’s dairy steer took No. 3 for $2,250.
With a few exceptions, most of the rest of the winning bids in the auction were around $1,000 or under.
The queen’s kiss from Miss Noble County Ally Barker was sold for $1,500.
With add-ons, dairy steers brought in the most as a category, with $34,370 for 23 entries. Swine was No. 2 with $33,115 for 35 hogs; commercial poultry hit $31,795 for 49 entries; beef raised $28,030 on 10 entries; dairy goat wethers totaled $23,095 across 18 entries; market boer goats hit $17,150 for 17 entries; market lambs totaled $14,471 on 12 entries; and meat rabbits racked up $12,695 across 17 entries.
One brown swiss dairy cow nabbed $850 while one jersey dairy cow sold for $800. The 4-H livestock judging team nabbed a $1,700 sale while the 4-H dairy judging team raised $1,875.
As usual, John Wicker of B&J Specialty/B&J Medical/B&J International was the auction’s top bidder, followed by Community State Bank at No. 2 and Green Township Aggies 4-H at No. 3.
Individual bidder grand totals were not provided.
