ALBION — The Noble County Council made what it hopes is a rare exception to its tax abatement rules Monday, allowing a rural Kendallville company to claim a tax break despite running afoul of the county’s guidelines.
KSN Kammerer LLC had been seeking a $700,000 five-year tax abatement on a 20,000-square foot addition.
The company had already begun construction before going to the council. Current rules set by the council allow an abatement on new construction only if the company has not yet broken ground on the project.
“They did not know about the abatement process,” said Matt Brinkman, of Region III-A.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman urged the council to make an exception, knowing the council did not want to set a precedent.
“This is the kind of abatement that helps our community,” Gatman said. “I understand not wanting to open the flood gates.”
Owner Kelly Kammerer said his company currently has 28 employees. The additional new space will allow for the hiring of 10-15 additional workers.
Kammerer said the company needed the space to fulfill its growing demand.
“We’re always busy,” he said.
Council president Denise Lemmon said the council was becoming “less and less inclined” to make exceptions to its abatement rules.
Because of the unique circumstances — including the fact it was the company’s first go around with the abatement process — the council seemed inclined to make an exception.
“I think it’s OK to move this forward,” Councilman Jerry Jansen said.
Brinkman encouraged any company contemplating an expansion or additional equipment purchases to contact either Region III-A or the Noble County EDC before making any official moves.
To qualify for a new equipment abatement, the machinery has to be new to the state and company and the request has to be made prior to the purchase.
The abatement for KSN Kammerer calls for the company to have 100% of its additional tax burden abated the first year, with 80% of the tax burden abated the second year. After five years, the company would pay all of its tax obligations on the $700,000 investment.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The council approved upping the salary of the county health nurse to $58,500. At its meeting Feb. 22, the Noble County Board of Commissioners approved the wage at the request of Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff.
The salary equates to $30 per hour. The health nurse, who is not eligible for overtime, is budgeted to work 1,950 hours a year.
“I think it’s a very reasonable request,” Gaff told the council. “I really would like to move forward with this. There is kind of a lot going on right now.”
Current health nurse Cheryl Brown is leaving to take a position with an area hospital.
Brown’s salary had been set at $52,000.
Noble County Councilman Doug Harp said the increased pay was justified.
“I have no problem with the wage at all,” Harp said.
• The council approved creating a contract with Brown to provide consulting services to help during the transition phase.
Jansen made a motion to pay Brown $30 per hour for up to 10 hours per week for a maximum of six weeks. The measure passed unanimously.
• The council named Diann Scott to the Noble County Park Board, replacing Ray Scott who had retired from the board. Diane Scott had been recommended to the position by Noble County Park Board President Scott Allen.
The county council selects one of the members to the board.
• Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith told the council that the new annex building being constructed on the block west of the Noble County Courthouse was proceeding as expected.
“For the most part, everything is on schedule,” Smith said. “Right now, it’s a lot of concrete and a lot of foundation work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.