LAGRANGE — Members of the LaGrange Church of God are celebrating the season while at the same time helping local families struggling to make ends meet this Christmas.
The church is hosting its 2022 Shine the Light Christmas Tree Festival, a local celebration of all things Christmas trees.
Local businesses and organizations were asked to donate a decorated tree to the church. Cassy Zuver, associate pastor at the church said the group hoped at least ten local businesses would agree to participate. Instead, 23 answered the call. Those trees are now lining the hallways of the church.
Several of the groups created trees to reflect their mission. The LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity trees, for example, sports a blue hardhat at its tree topper and is covered with ornaments in the shape of house keys. Howe-based auto parts manufacturer Exo-s created a tree made from molded auto parts, and it’s covered with photographs of its employees.
Other trees are simply whimsical, like a tree decorated to look like the Grinch.
The festival takes place Saturday at the church, starting at 10 a.m. It lasts until 3 p.m. The church is located at 777 North Detroit Street, LaGrange. The cost of admission is $5 a person, with the proceeds going to help three local families in need.
Church officials worked closely with representatives of Reason4Hope, the Lakeland School District, and Elijah Haven, which helped identify the families that could use a little extra holiday help this Christmas.
