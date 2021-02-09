ALBION — Effective Wednesday, the Noble County Courthouse will return to normal levels of operation, the Noble County Commissioners decided Monday.
The commissioners first announced the closure to walk-in visitors on Nov. 30 in an effort to protect county government employees and ensure that they can deliver the essential services necessary for the community to function during the coronavirus pandemic.
Since that time, all county offices had remained open but citizens have needed to call for an appointment to physically come to the building. The original order was in effect until further notice, which after more than two months is now being rescinded as COVID-19 spread has dropped both in the county and across the region.
In last Wednesday’s color-coded rankings given by the state, Noble County moved from orange for high spread to yellow, which represents moderate spread.
Noble County is currently still sitting in orange-level restrictions — gatherings are limited to 50 people or up to 25% of a venue’s total capacity with an approved safety plan — but could soon improve and have even fewer restrictions.
Counties need to spend two consecutive weeks in a better COVID-19 rating before being allowed to ease restrictions.
Since Noble County received a yellow rating this past week and, if it gets another yellow rating this week when metrics update on Wednesday, the county could loosen its gathering restrictions again to up to 100 people or up to 50% of capacity on venues.
“It sounds like our numbers are down enough to stay yellow,” Commissioner Justin Stump said Monday. “If we’re yellow, I think we should open back up.”
“I’m OK with it,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “Masks are still required. To me, things are moving in a positive direction.”
The Commissioners also voted to spend up to $74,000 in COVID-19 grant money from the federal government to pay down compensatory time accrued by members of the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Due to COVID and staffing shortages, some merit deputies and jail staff had accrued huge chunks of compensatory time, or time worked outside of their regular shift. By banking such large amounts of time, future problems persist staffing shifts while those employees are off duty taking their comp time.
One jail employee had amassed 200 hours in comp time, according to Weber.
Leatherman blamed the coronavirus.
“It completely flipped everything upside down,” Leatherman said.
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber worked with County Coordinator Jackie Knafel to come up with what it would cost to pay down the compensatory time to a more manageable level. To eliminate all of the comp time would cost in the neighborhood of $74,000. Cutting it to 40 hours would cost $25,000.
Weber initially requested that he be allowed to trim the comp time to 24 hours, which would cost approximately $68,000.
“We figured 24 hours is a good number,” Weber said. “That was a happy medium.”
The money would come from grant money and not from the general fund or the department’s overtime budget line-item.
After much discussion, the Commissioners approved paying down all of the comp time which had existed as of Dec. 31 in an amount not to exceed $75,000.
In the future, jail and merit deputies would not be permitted to bank any more than 24 hours of compensatory time. After that figure is met, the deputies and confinement officers would be paid overtime. It would be up to supervisors to monitor that overtime pay wasn’t piling up.
According to the county’s employee handbook, most employees have their comp time capped at 40 hours, but it differs between departments.
In the highway department, for example, all weekend hours worked are paid out as overtime, and comp time is capped at 40 hours.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith received permission from the commissioners to spend $10,056 for a new system ultra violet air filtration system, which should help limit the spread of the coronavirus in the highway department’s buildings. The money would also come from the county’s allotment of COVID grant monies provided by the federal government.
The cost was just for hardware.
“We believe we can install it with in-house labor,” Smith told the commissioners.
Also at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the commissioners voted to allow C.R. 125W near Duke Bridge to be closed to two-way traffic from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 18 to allow for a bass fishing tournament. The request was made by the Old School Bass Fishermen.
