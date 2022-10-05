KENDALLVILLE — Four lanes on U.S. 6 in Kendallville will be dropping to three lanes later this year, but despite the subtraction, drivers shouldn't see more congestion and crashes should be reduced.
That was the message from the Indiana Department of Transportation's Fort Wayne District traffic engineer, who delivered the news about the planned changes to lane configuration of a portion of U.S. 6.
The new lane setup will go into effect around November, after INDOT finishes repaving the highway through town.
At its simplest, Kendallville will be losing its four-lane configuration from Main Street to Fair Street, instead going to a three-lane setup with one lane each for eastbound and westbound traffic and a shared left turn lane in the center.
“We have two lanes in each direction, what I'm going to call a four-lane section, but the problem is we have no left turn lane,” Fort Wayne District Traffic Enginer Dana Plattner said.
When people need to make a left turn in the current setup, they have to stop in the middle of a travel lane, then turn left across two lanes of oncoming traffic.
While they are slowed or stopped, traffic behind them either has to stop and wait for them to turn or pass around them into the other lane.
“It creates what I'm going to call 'friction,' which results in congestion and crashes,” Plattner said.
With vehicles stopped in the travel lane, they are susceptible to being rear-ended by vehicles that don't see them stopping, can be sideswiped by cars trying to get around them or can cause sideswipes from vehicles trying to get into the other lane.
Also, since cars have to cross two lanes of traffic when turning left, there are more opportunities for T-bone accidents when turning in front of oncoming vehicles.
Instead, INDOT is proposing going to a three-lane setup, with a center turn lane. Plattner acknowledged that it sounds like fewer lanes would cause greater problems, but that's actually not the case.
“The initial reaction I assume some of you have is four is better than three so why would you do that?” he said.
Vehicles that need to turn pull into the center lane and are then taken out of travel lanes. As they turn, they also have to watch only one lane of oncoming cars instead of two.
“They're now in the left turn lane out of the way of traffic,” Plattner said. “There's only one lane for them to clear instead of two, so those kinds of crashes we were talking about are less likely to occur.”
Plattner said a large INDOT study conducted in 2010 showed that the three-lane setup with a center turn lane helped reduce crashes by approximately 47%, so it's a good safety improvement for smaller-sized cities like Kendallville with the amount of traffic U.S. 6 carries day-to-day.
U.S. 6 has about 13,500 vehicles per day east of Main Street, dropping to about 10,000 vehicles per day east of Fairview Boulevard and less out of the east side of the city limits.
U.S. 6 at Riley Street will have dedicated right-turn and left-turn lanes at the intersection in both directions, along with a center lane for through traffic.
A right turn lane will be kept at Fair Street for people heading to the post office of fairgrounds.
INDOT is currently working on its repaving work east of the city now and moving into Kendallville soon. Plattner said the striping for the new configuration would take about two weeks and should be completed in early November, weather permitting, so drivers may see the new lane setup by Thanksgiving.
City Council President Jim Dazey said after he was briefed about the changes a month ago, he called Warsaw, which recently underwent a similar change and heard no issues with the new lane configuration.
He also took a drive out to Nappanee, which has the same three-lane setup and found no issues with traffic flow.
“If you want to see it on (U.S) 6, they're traveling with trailers and everything else, drive up to Nappanee. So I did, and had no trouble getting through town,” Dazey said. “You're taking it from four to three, you'd think it's got to be more congested, but it's not.”
INDOT will also be making some updates to the area between the S.R. 3 North intersection and Main Street, although the changes won't be as drastic as that section will retain four total lanes, just with some alternative designations.
The biggest change will be on eastbound U.S. 6, which will continue to be two lanes but the left lane will become a left-only into Pizza Hut while the right lane will be a straight/right turn lane at at Main Street.
The westbound lanes will remain two lanes between Main St. and S.R. 3 North, as they are today.
Southbound traffic on S.R. 3 at the U.S. 6 intersection will still have three lanes to choose from, but the setup will change. Instead of having two left-turn lanes and one right/straight lane, the three lanes will change to left turn, straight and right turn lanes.
As U.S. 6 narrows to two lanes east of Fair Street, no changes will be made beyond that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.