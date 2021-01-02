LAGRANGE — For the first time in nearly two months, Commissioner Larry Miller was back at a LaGrange County Commissioners’ meeting Wednesday morning.
Miller was admitted to a Fort Wayne hospital in early November after contracting a serious case of COVID-19 and was only recently released from the hospital. Miller made his appearance by phone, admitting he has a long way to go before his health recovers enough that he can safely return to the LaGrange County Commissioners’ chambers.
The commissioners traditionally meet at the end of the year to wrap up any loose ends. This year, the commission chose to elect Terry Martin as the new president of the LaGrange County Board of Commissioners, replacing Miller who’s held that title for the last several years.
The commissioners then made several board appointments to open positions on various county boards.
Those included appointing Ken Hunn, Kathy Miller, and David Gunter to serve on the LaGrange County Regional Utility District Board.
The commissioners also appointed Joe Billman and Aaron Bontrager to the LaGrange County Health Board; Lynn Bowen to the LaGrange County Plan Board, Terry Holsinger to the Plat Committee, and Robert Bond, George Bachman and outgoing LaGrange County Commissioner Dennis Kratz to the Redevelopment Commission.
Kratz also was appointed to fill a vacant position on the LaGrange County Economic Development Commission.
Jessica Linder, Cheri Perkins, and Brian Lambright were appointed to the LaGrange County Convention, Recreation and Visitor Industry Commission, and Debra Notestine and Jennifer Beechy were appointed to the Property Tax Board of Appeals.
LaGrange County Council member Charles Ashcraft was reappointed to the Public Defender Board, and Ben Taylor, Freeman Miller, Steve Cords, and Eric Knepp were all appointed to terms on the Citizen Drainage Board.
