KENDALLVILLE — All Kendallville households will have trash service starting in 2021.
In a special meeting Tuesday morning and with little fanfare, the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety approved a five-year contract with Noble County Disposal to provide trash and recycling service to the city.
The move will mark the end of households having to individually contract for their own garbage service, as Noble County Disposal will now serve all residences in the city.
The final numbers about what that will cost every user is not finalized yet. The cost of services — weekly trash pickup, every-other-week recycling and twice-annual bulk pickup days — will be about $12.50.
Kendallville will also charge an administration fee to manage the payments, but that cost has not been finalized yet, Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie said. Nearby communities typically charge about $1 for an administration fee each month.
The trash contract only applies to single-family homes and other residences within the city limits. It does not include apartment complexes and businesses. Residential areas outside the city limits, such as Noble Hawk and Cobblestone subdivisions, are not included.
Tuesday’s approval is the final step in a plan that started back in April 2018. More than two years ago, city leaders presented the plan to move toward citywide trash service.
A main impetus for the plan was to help with city cleanliness, as Kendallville code enforcement found that the vast majority of junk, trash and debris complaints made by citizens are for residences that did not have any active trash service. That led to residents either illegally dumping, piling up or burning trash in violation of city ordinances.
In an effort to eliminate the issue, city leaders proposed serving all households with trash service.
City leaders city other benefits of a single trash hauler, including the ability to fund annual citywide cleanup days — Kendallville held its first such event in 2019 after more than 10 years without doing one, collecting more than 160 tons of junk and costing the city $20,000 in hauling fees — and reducing the amount of heavy garbage trucks riding city streets.
Work started to gather details to form contract specifications, but the plan was mostly derailed by the massive fire that destroyed the former McCray Refrigerator factory off Wayne Street in June 2018. Due to the fire, the city had to shift focus and funds to cleaning up and securing that property, which delayed the trash contract.
While mentioned sporadically over the next two years, Kendallville picked up the trash plan again in April of this year, announcing that it had finished the contract specs and would bid out the project.
Last week, the city opened bids from five haulers for their prices for picking up 96-gallon bins weekly, collecting every-other-week recycling with at least a 64-gallon bin, and doing two bulk pickup events. The contract also included prices for picking up multiple city locations.
Noble County Disposal submitted the lowest overall bid at $469,016.04, close to $100,000 lower than the next lowest bidder.
Noble County’s disposal bid included a household cost of $10.12 for trash and $2 for recycling per month. The bulk disposal expenses, when divided among the approximately 3,000 households in the city, equates to about 36 cents per home per month.
Other bidders combined trash and recycling costs ranged from $14.73-$20.47 per month.
Noble County Disposal’s rates will increase about 2% per year in accordance with the municipal cost index over five years, which will add a few cents to the monthly cost over the next five years. In 2025, the service cost would be about $13.39 per month for trash, recycling and bulk pickup.
City engineer Scott Derby, in his recommendation to the Board of Works, stated that Noble County Disposal’s bid met the criteria for “lowest responsible and responsive bidder.”
“As they currently service over 50% of Kendallville residents now, provide service to numerous City facilities, and have been in business since 1972, they clearly meet the ‘responsible’ criteria,” Derby wrote in his recommendation.
Board of Works members had little to discuss, moving to approve the contract and passing it unanimously.
Citywide trash service, and the billing with it, will start in January 2021.
Noble County Disposal will provide bulk pickup similar to last year’s citywide cleanup event later this fall, with a date to be determined by the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.